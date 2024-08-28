How technology can solve the maternal healthcare crisis, according to health tech expert Ramya Ganti

Photo by Kristina Paukshtite on Pexels

There is a gender health gap in America. Thousands of women don’t have access to proper health care. According to a report from the World Economic Forum and the McKinsey Health Institute, women spend 25% more time in debilitating health conditions, compared to men. Meanwhile, a report from the Commonwealth Fund claims that women in the U.S. can expect to live shorter lives than women in similarly wealthy nations.

Among the biggest challenges for women’s healthcare includes access to personalized support, said Ramya Ganti, a health tech expert who is at the leading edge of female healthcare.

Ganti’s background in developing AI agents for healthcare providers at Thoughtful AI, along with her experience working with Fortune 500 healthcare clients at Boston Consulting Group (BCG), has provided her with a solid foundation in the health technology industry. Her MBA from Chicago Booth further strengthens her expertise.

“Many women lack access to continuous, personalized support during pregnancy,” she said. “Integrating expert care and personalized assistance, like through doulas, can help fill this gap.”

Ganti, the CEO and founder of BabySteps, a startup that helps connect pregnant women to doulas and postpartum support, says that there needs to be better efficiency in women’s healthcare delivery. “We need to better address patients’ needs within limited appointment times,” she said. “Providing timely and accurate information outside of traditional visits can help alleviate some of this pressure.”

She also believes that technology can help speed up the information management system in women’s healthcare. “The overwhelming amount of information available online can lead to confusion and misinformation,” said Ganti. “There is a need for curated, reliable sources that simplify decision-making and provide accurate guidance.”

Championing female healthcare

The difficulties that women face during pregnancy are multi-faceted, as roughly 86 percent of pregnant women feel overwhelmed by the amount of available information online, according to a 2020 report from Tommy’s. “The challenge isn’t just the quantity, but being able to tell the difference between valuable insights from the noise and separating facts from opinions,” said Ganti.

Women typically don’t have enough time during OB-GYN visits to address all their questions, highlighting a need for continuous expert support, beyond visits to their gynecologists.

There needs to be more app-based telehealth options for pregnant women and families, for the entire process of pregnancy. From chatbots driven by artificial intelligence to mental health support, the maternal healthcare crisis needs research-backed answers, said Ganti. “We need to enhance every woman’s pregnancy experience,” she said.

Providing personalized healthcare for women

“Women need apps that match them with doulas who best meet their criteria, ensuring relevant and effective support,” said Ganti about her startup BabySteps.

She notes that a streamlined process is key, allowing for easy communication and scheduling. In terms of technology, it needs to be convenient for women to access expert guidance and reassurance all throughout their pregnancy. “With tailored doula support, women can reduce their stress, address individual concerns, and receive targeted care, enhancing the overall quality of their pregnancy journey and improving pregnancy outcomes,” said Ganti.

Doulas are trained professionals who provide emotional, physical, and informational support to pregnant women, new mothers, and their families. Their presence during pregnancy, labor, and postpartum can significantly influence the overall experience. Studies indicate that women who have the continuous support of a doula during pregnancy and childbirth have better outcomes.

According to the National Institute of Health, women who received doula care had a 52.9% lower likelihood of cesarean delivery. The same source reported that women who had doula support during labor and birth experienced a 64.7 percent reduction in the odds of postpartum anxiety and depression.

Pregnancy support is urgent

It’s more than just an ongoing crisis; the women’s healthcare crisis has, unfortunately, been overlooked throughout history. The need for ongoing expert support during pregnancy and the issue of information overload is not new, but it has become urgent in recent years.

“Today, we face a critical crisis in women’s health,” said Ganti.

According to a United Nations report, a preventable death occurs due to pregnancy and childbirth-related causes every two minutes, globally. It highlights the maternal healthcare gap, including both access to expert care and the management of information.

“The digital age, with its explosion of online resources, has exacerbated these challenges, making it even more difficult for women to sift through vast amounts of data, separate valuable insights from misinformation, and obtain the expert support they need throughout their pregnancy,” she said.

Ultimately, Ganti’s goal is to address women’s health disparities by creating a comprehensive ecosystem that offers round-the-clock support through an innovative AI chatbot, providing instant, research-backed responses to non-diagnostic questions.

“Our BabySteps app addresses the pressing issues in the pregnancy space by providing seamless, personalized connections with doulas, ensuring that pregnant women receive the continuous, expert care and guidance essential for a healthy pregnancy,” she said. “By harnessing technology, we’re turning the tide on maternal healthcare, ensuring every pregnancy gets the expert care it deserves”.

Technology isn’t just a tool; it’s a game-changer for maternal healthcare. By leveraging AI and data-driven solutions, we can transform care from reactive to proactive, ensuring every woman receives the support she needs. The future of maternal health is bright, with technology leading the way toward a healthier, more equitable world.