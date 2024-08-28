How Surendran Amerendran is redefining geospatial technology

Photo courtesy of Surendran Amerendran

Opinions expressed by Digital Journal contributors are their own.

Surendran Amerendran, a technical architect at Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), is reaping the recognition for his contributions to geospatial technology. Starting in the academic hallways of geology and working toward the busy nerve center of one of the top IT companies worldwide, Amerendran’s career is marked by constant reinvention.

Amerendran was recently awarded the prestigious Global Recognition Award (GRA) for his contributions to geospatial technology. Forbes has listed the GRA among the top 10 business awards globally, and its panel recognizes extraordinary businesses and individuals worldwide.

Becoming a leader in geospatial solutions

Amerendran’s career began with an innate interest in the earth’s complex systems, which led him to study geology in college. This understanding gave him a unique viewpoint on geographical data, which he then applied to the field of geographic information systems (GIS). “Understanding the Earth’s processes is fundamental to how we interpret spatial data,” Amerendran says. “My background in geology has been beneficial in developing solid geospatial solutions that are both innovative and practical.”

At TCS, Amerendran’s role as a technical architect involves managing high-availability ArcGIS Server and Portal for GIS, developing new GIS solutions, and providing critical post-delivery support. He ensures that critical geospatial data is accessible and reliable, supporting various applications from urban planning to disaster management.

He notes, “Our goal is to provide seamless geospatial solutions that can adapt to the dynamic needs of our clients.”

Going beyond technical skill sets

Geospatial technology innovation frequently requires a careful balance of technical prowess and imaginative problem-solving. Amerendran’s responsibilities include failover management, performance tuning, workflow automation with Model Builder and Python scripts, and Oracle geodatabase architecture. “The challenges we face in geospatial technology are multifaceted, but that’s what makes this field so exciting,” he says. “It’s about finding new ways to solve problems and anticipating future needs.”

Amerendran’s work on automating procedures with Model Builder and Python scripts is an important contribution, as it has considerably increased geospatial data management efficiency. “Automation is key to handling the vast amounts of data we deal with daily,” he shares. “We can deliver more accurate and timely solutions through advanced scripting and modeling techniques.”

Amerendran also provides technical solutions to clients, defends proposal requests, and actively participates in scrum meetings. “Leadership in this field requires more than just technical knowledge; it involves understanding client needs and delivering solutions that go beyond expectations,” he says.

Passion for the community

Amerendran’s dedication to furthering the field of GIS research is evident in his activities in the community. He has trained over 3000 school teachers and students on the applications of Geospatial technology. He continues broadening his knowledge and skill set by participating in multiple national and international training programs. He also stays up-to-date on the latest research and trends as an IEEE Geoscience and Remote Sensing Society member, a student member of the Pan Ocean Remote Sensing Conference, and a life member of the Indian Society of Remote Sensing.

“Staying connected with the research community is important for consistent technological advancement,” he says. “It allows us to push past the limit of what’s possible and deliver effective and impactful solutions.”

Amarendran is enthusiastic about using geographic technology to solve global issues. “Geospatial data can provide critical insights into climate change, disaster response, and urban development,” he says. “Integrating advanced technologies can create solutions that profoundly affect society and the environment.”