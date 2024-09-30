How Suramya Bakshi helps to secure identities and protect critical digital assets

Photo courtesy of Suramya Bakshi

“Identity governance is extremely critical, and it is important to provide the right amount of access to the right person at the right time,” reflects Suramya Bakshi, a director at Cyderes. His words resonate with the urgency and significant effort required to protect access to digital assets in today’s interconnected world. Specializing in Identity Access Management (IAM) and Identity Governance & Administration (IGA), Suramya contributes to shaping global cybersecurity practices.

Suramya Bakshi’s cybersecurity career

Bakshi’s cybersecurity career began with a Master of Science in Information Technology from Carnegie Mellon University. This academic foundation, combined with certifications like ISC2 CISSP and CompTIA Security+ and a decade and half years of experience in Information Security and Software Development, has equipped him with the expertise to tackle complex cybersecurity challenges.

The global cybersecurity market grew to $217 billion in 2023 due to the increasing frequency and sophistication of cyber threats. Bakshi’s contributions, especially in Identity Governance and Privileged Identity Management, are significant in this expanding market.

At Cyderes, Bakshi has developed robust IAM frameworks, protecting enterprises against external threats while streamlining internal processes. These frameworks ensure secure and efficient access to critical resources. He utilizes emerging technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to improve access requests and access review data challenges.

Suramya Bakshi also integrates Zero-Trust security architecture, which is crucial for businesses with ever-increasing cloud infrastructure and remote work environments. This model, operating on the principle of “never trust, always verify,” thoroughly vets every access request, significantly reducing the risk of breaches.

Challenges in identity governance programs

Bakshi understands and acknowledges that identity governance programs are long and complex, requiring proper planning and continuous support from crucial stakeholders and executive leadership.

He notes several challenges, ranging from coordination between various stakeholders — from business stakeholders (HR, compliance, internal audit, application teams) to technical stakeholders (IT, infrastructure, IT security) — to data quality challenges, challenges with IGA product implementation, or change management challenges. He thinks that a successful IGA program needs an experienced leader or a partner who has gone through this journey at least once.

Advocating for cybersecurity education

Beyond his technical expertise, Suramya Bakshi is a staunch advocate for cybersecurity education, especially in IAM and IGA. Addressing the industry’s growing talent gap, he dedicates himself to mentoring young professionals and promoting comprehensive training programs. His commitment to education is inspired by his desire to impart knowledge and cultivate future cybersecurity leaders.

“Cybersecurity is a team sport, and its growth depends on educating and empowering the next generation of experts,” Bakshi notes, emphasizing the importance of a well-prepared workforce in tackling future challenges. His efforts in this area have already begun to yield results, with many of his mentees taking on vital roles in IAM/IGA in various sectors.

Outlook on evolving cybersecurity challenges

By 2030, the cybersecurity market is expected to reach $345 billion, driven by advances in quantum cryptography and AI technologies. These advancements promise to further secure digital transactions and protect sensitive information, but they also bring new challenges that require continuous adaptation and innovation.

Not all view the rapid cybersecurity advancements without skepticism. Critics expressed concerns about over-reliance on AI and ML, pointing out that while these technologies offer significant benefits, they are not infallible. There is always a risk of false positives or missed threats.

Bakshi acknowledges these concerns, stressing the importance of a balanced approach. “The strengths of AI and machine learning are best realized when paired with human expertise and careful oversight process,” he explains.

Suramya Bakshi is optimistic about the future of cybersecurity. “Cybersecurity is dynamic, presenting each challenge as a chance to refine our strategies,” he says. “Our goal is to build a safer digital world, and I am eager to contribute to this vital mission.”

With digital security becoming more essential and demanding than ever, Bakshi’s work shows how leadership and innovation can address the most urgent digital threats. He leads the development and implementation of the next generation of cybersecurity solutions, combining technical acumen, insightful strategy, and commitment to education.