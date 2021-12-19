How space technologies are helping us accurately determine the Earth’s temperature

Graphic of 2nd generation GOES satellite in orbit., circa - 1980. Source - NOAA Photo Library. Public Domain

You may think that combating climate change begins and ends at the ground level, but a lot of it begins by observing the Earth from orbit. It’s from space that we are able to measure the effects of climate change.

Satellites have become invaluable as an added technology in man’s quest to understand and expand the scope and coverage of global climate observation.

The launch of Earth science missions and satellites has created a vast network of satellites and data monitoring tools that actively collect information on Earth’s environment.

Scientists can analyze different temperatures, weather patterns, urbanization, and a host of other natural and human-caused changes to Earth’s climate.

Near-surface air temperatures across the Northern Hemisphere from February 15–22, 2021, compared to the 1981-2010 average. The polar jet stream made a deep dive into the south-central United States, bringing extreme cold (dark blue) to the Southern Plains. Meanwhile, parts of the Arctic were much warmer than average (orange and red). Source – NOAA/Climate.gov.

It began with recording the temperature

Finding out how hot the temperature is outside is something we all can find out quickly, by looking at a weather app or watching a weather report. But actually recording the near-surface temperature of a particular location didn’t start until 1656 and the advent of the Central England Temperature (CET) record.

It took us about 200 years, but after instruments for recording temperatures became available, we were able to finally compile a global temperature record, of sorts.

But even relying on this one method is not that good because this “global” temperature record involves sparse and uneven coverage in much of the southern hemisphere and over the global oceans.

We can leap forward to the launch of Sputnik 1 by the Soviet Union on October 4, 1957. Measuring just 22 inches in diameter and weighing 184 pounds, the world’s first satellite circled the Earth every 95 minutes, traveling 29,000 kilometers an hour at an altitude of 900 kilometers.

Most people, including many experts, felt that the launch of the little satellite served no purpose, and would have no practical application in the foreseeable future.

An exploded view of Sputnik. This image is dated 2017 and has been cropped, color correct, and sharpened by Kees08. Source – Музей Космонавтики. Public Domain

The age of satellite monitoring begins

But someone was thinking very seriously about how a satellite could prove to be useful. The study of Earth’s climate began in 1960 with the launch of the Television Infrared Observation Satellite Program known as TIROS.

The TIROS – 1 missions marked the launch of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration’s (NASA’s) first weather satellite that provided the first accurate weather forecasts based on data gathered from space used by meteorologists across the globe.

Over its two-and-a-half-month lifespan, TIROS 1 returned 23,000 photos of the Earth, 19,000 of them usable for weather analysis. For the first time, it was possible to view large-scale cloud patterns in their totality, and from this, identify storm regions.

Many of the satellites launched during the TIROS missions continue to be used today to provide daily observations of Earth’s temperatures and weather, providing critical data to help us prepare for hurricanes, predict rain and snowfall levels, and calculate rising sea levels due to warmer temperatures.

There are two basic types of satellite orbits: geostationary (“geo” for short) and polar-orbiting. Up until 1975, all satellites had an orbit around the poles. Polar-orbiting satellites fly at low altitudes, circling the Earth once every 100 minutes, and covering the entire planet, giving scientists a look at the planet once every six hours.

The Television Infrared Observation Satellite Program (TIROS) was NASA’s first experimental step to determine if satellites could be useful in the study of the Earth. Source – NASA. Public Domain

The advent of Geostationary satellites

While polar-orbiting satellites are very useful, in order to provide continuous observation capabilities, scientists went to work developing Geostationary satellites. These fly at high altitudes — 36,000 kilometers (22,236 miles) — over the equator and move at the same speed as the Earth’s rotation.

By hovering over the same spot, they can observe a particular area continuously, making them especially suitable for monitoring hurricanes and other weather formations.

The first geostationary satellite was designed by Harold Rosen while he was working at Hughes Aircraft in 1959. Inspired by Sputnik 1, he wanted to use a geostationary satellite to globalise communications. He is now known as the “father of the geostationary satellite.”

Syncom, the First Geosynchronous Satellit Only 17 months after Goddard Space Flight Center awarded the contract, NASA launched Syncom I, but it stopped sending signals a few seconds before it reached its final orbit. Five months later, NASA then launched Syncom II, which demonstrated the viability of the system. The third Syncom transmitted live coverage of the Olympic games in Tokyo to stations in North America and Europe. Source – NASA, Public Domain

On October 16, 1975, NOAA’s first Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellite was launched from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida. Known as GOES-A when it launched, the satellite was designated GOES-1 once operational.

GOES-1 returned its first image only nine days later on October 25, and quickly became an essential tool used by the NOAA’s National Weather Service. Using a Visible/Infrared Spin Scan Radiometer (VISSR), the satellite provided day and night observations of cloud and surface temperatures, cloud heights and wind fields.

While it providing data in only two dimensions, it gave forecasters their first near-real time look at atmospheric conditions from a fixed location. GOES-1 remained active throughout the launches of GOES-2-6, until finally being decommissioned on March 7, 1985.

Providing data to support weather forecasting and the monitoring of Earth’s climate requires many types of satellites, however. We will look deeper into the technologies of satellites in coming articles.