How search engine optimization is changing to search “everywhere” optimization

For decades, platforms like Google have been the centers of focus for Search Engine Optimization (SEO). Businesses have long relied on SEO tools to make their products and services easy to find and available to customers; however, as technology continues to evolve, so does SEO. AI-driven search engines have transformed how users search online.

To stay visible, businesses must now take an omnichannel approach that caters to diverse user behaviors across multiple platforms. It’s no longer enough to focus solely on Google. For a comprehensive optimization strategy, they must adapt to various facets of an emerging AI world, from conversational AI to visual and voice search.

Search engine optimization involves improving the ranking of a website or webpage when a user searches for a keyword or phrase. This can be an essential process that allows businesses to connect with customers. Traditionally, optimization for these rankings revolves around significant search engines, such as Google or Bing, but the rise of AI-powered search engines is changing this process.

New platforms are reshaping search using Large Language Models (LLMs) to provide more personalized, conversational search results. According to Nate Nead, CEO of SEO.co, these search tools are changing the way we find commercial content. AI-driven searches provide more contextual and dynamic results beyond what traditional search engines offer.

The use of AI-powered searches like Search.co is on the rise. According to Statista, a survey on AI search engine use revealed that 25% of respondents had used AI searches and believed the results were more specific to their queries. Now that users’ search habits are fragmenting across various platforms, businesses must change their SEO strategies.

As Nate Nead notes, “We have to consider the bifurcated and omnichannel nature of users’ search habits.”

Rather than seeking all information through one search engine, consumers now use AI tools like ChatGPT for information, social platforms like Instagram and TikTok for lifestyle content, and e-commerce platforms like Amazon for shopping. This diversification means that businesses can no longer afford to focus solely on optimizing for Google.

“You have to consider and optimize for the diverse landscape of where consumers are now searching,” Nead emphasizes.

As businesses transition away from conventional SEO strategies, they must consider a new approach to SEO: Search Everywhere Optimization. This translates to optimizing content across multiple platforms, whether on AI-powered engines, social media, or voice assistants.

Businesses should optimize for the diverse landscape created by new consumer habits. Visual and voice search technologies have become dominant, mainly through platforms like YouTube, Instagram, and smart voice assistants.

Americans use voice assistants across multiple devices. This shift requires businesses to rethink their SEO approach by incorporating visual elements and conversational tones that cater to non-typed queries.

With AI playing an increasingly significant role in online searches, more advanced optimization strategies will be vital for businesses to stay visible to customers. Rapid developments in AI, as well as emerging trends towards non-typed searches, have changed the way that customers find and engage with the products they need.

Nead highlights that businesses should prepare for this new movement by not solely focusing on Google but expanding their efforts to every platform where consumers are searching.

As the environment for online searches grows more fragmented, those who successfully adapt to the new paradigm can stay ahead of the competition.

