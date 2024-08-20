How much further can AI go?

Photo by Rock'n Roll Monkey on Unsplash

Opinions expressed by Digital Journal contributors are their own.

Two years ago, the term AI suddenly entered public consciousness. New chatbots made it clear the technology was wildly more advanced than most people thought.

But today, in 2024, users are still waiting for that big breakthrough. ChatGPT was supposed to replace half of the workforce, but the jobs market is stronger than ever.

These developments beg the question, how much further will AI go? Are the programs reaching the limits of what’s possible? Or will users witness a tech revolution, the likes of which have never been seen before?

Current developments: Where is AI’s development now?

Before speculating about the future, it’s worth taking stock and looking at where AI development currently sits. It’s important to recognize that AI is actually several different technologies rolled into one that all appear to simulate intelligence.

Deep learning and neural networks are probably the most important right now. These work analogously to the human brain, copying the architectures inside neurons with mathematical connections.

Generative adversarial networks are among the most promising of these. Here, the machines duke it out with themselves millions or billions of times to find optimal solutions to difficult problems, like playing video games or solving protein folding challenges.

Then there’s natural language processing, a different technique. This takes in inputs from the external world and assigns probabilities to them based on what it perceives. It’s why people can now talk to chatbots in plain English (or any other language for that matter), and not computer code.

Again, natural language processing is analogous to how the human brain works. Computers don’t need to receive specific inputs any more to comprehend what the user is saying.

Future directions

So, that’s the current state of development in AI, but as companies in the space, like Strictly know, it potentially has a long way to go.

“At the moment, we believe we’re just scratching the surface of what’s possible with AI. In the future, systems might be vastly more powerful and capable of doing things that seem impossible by today’s standards,” the company says.

But how will AI make a difference in the future? That’s the big question. Some experts think AI has topped out already, while others believe the ultimate future is a version of AI that can do anything.

General AI

Do users have general AI already? It certainly seems like it when they talk to one of the latest chatbots.

But the definition of what general AI means has been noticeably shifting over the last three years. In 2021, it was any machine that could pass the Turing test. Today, it’s essentially a computer that can do anything a human can do, or better.

Those standards are quite different. But this change was inevitable from the moment ChatGPT launched. Sure, users can have a human-like conversation with it. But the new bots can’t build websites or do an entire job for someone.

Because of this, the jury is out on whether real general AI is on the market. Given that there’s so much doubt in the scientific community, that suggests the answer is no. But will it take long for AI systems to get to the level where they can perform any digital task? Maybe not.

Improved AI collaboration

Another development will likely be improved human-AI collaborations. Many commentators believe these are more likely going into the future because of the complementary skills of people and machines.

Already there are collaborations with AI text generators. LLMs churn out content and then humans edit the results to fit their purposes.

However, these collaborations could go well beyond marketing. They may also be seen in healthcare, education, and manufacturing.

AI collaborations will be effective because humans’ strengths are AI’s weaknesses, and vice versa. For example, a bot may be able to spot the finest details in medical imagery that humans can’t. However, that same AI might not be effective when it comes to spotting artefacts or errors in the images.

Robotics

Photo by Yucel Moran on Unsplash

Infusing robots with AI could be another promising development. Giving physical machines brains is an excellent way to improve their performance and reduce their reliance on rote programming.

Before 2020, most robots relied on manual code. Engineers had to input precise instructions to get them to do what they wanted them to do. Today, that’s less required. Robotics firms are building base-level software using AI that allows robots to walk and move with human-like grace.

They’re not quite as good as general tasks. But they are beginning to excel at moving and jumping in a way that they weren’t before.

Giving them the power of additional AI could improve their intelligence further and allow them to follow more instructions. For example, a multi-modal robot could look at a scene like a kitchen and follow instructions to boil a kettle or close the refrigerator door.

Granted, the AI controlling the physical aspects of robots’ movements needs some work. But it’s not hard to imagine progress will continue in much the same vein as it has for the past few years.

AI In science

Science is another area where AI could cause dramatic progress to occur. Machines are really good at analysing large datasets and making proposals for the next steps based on the evidence.

“You can imagine a future where machines can develop new hypotheses and test them in simulation or the lab,” Strictly says. “Even today, companies are developing AI systems with reasoning skills. Combining these with data analysis could enable scientists to improve on their hypothesis generation and take the next step toward discovery.”

AI is already being applied in science. But experts think a full roll-out will take more than a decade. Even so, AI is likely superior to human scientists in some tasks, like climate modelling and genomics.

In conclusion, AI seems like it has further to go, even if the technology stops advancing. There are still many applications that require exploration. But figuring out all the use cases will take time, just as it did with the desktop computer.