How Harihara Varma Indukuri built FenixPyre to help 800,000 DoD sub-contractors achieve CMMC certification

The Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) is a critical requirement for all Department of Defense (DoD) contractors and subcontractors, ensuring they maintain the highest levels of data security. However, with its stringent requirements, achieving CMMC certification can be challenging. Through Harihara Varma Indukuri‘s leadership as co-founder and chief technology officer, FenixPyre was specifically designed to streamline this process for contractors by integrating zero-trust workflows, threat hunting, and automated responses into a user-friendly platform.

Hari invented this technology while pursuing his master’s degree in security at Ohio State University. With over seven years of experience in cybersecurity and development, he designed and led the development efforts of the FenixPyre suite of products, which utilized two of his patents. Hari is a hands-on and highly experienced cybersecurity leader. Overseeing more than 15 developers at FenixPyre, he has created innovative and effective security products that make data security easy and safe for enterprises.

FenixPyre’s role in CMMC certification

FenixPyre is a transformative advanced data security solution revolutionizing cloud data security, offering unparalleled protection for your digital assets. FenixPyre is a data-centric zero trust platform that fills the security gaps in the traditional perimeter centric or Zero Trust Security stack. FenixPyre makes your data self-protecting by incorporating a patented combination of three powerful technologies: persistent and transparent encryption, multi-factor access controls, and a digital chain of custody via forensic logging.

FenixPyre plays a critical role in helping DoD subcontractors meet CMMC requirements by embedding security directly into the data itself. Its patented combination of persistent encryption, multi-factor access controls, and forensic logging ensures that sensitive data remains secure no matter where it travels. These features not only meet the rigorous demands of CMMC but also make the platform easy for business users to adopt without disrupting daily operations.

Expert leadership

As a co-founder, Indukuri has guided FenixPyre, leading the product’s growth and development. His leadership has been key in maintaining the company’s innovative edge and adapting to the evolving cybersecurity landscape.

Through the FenixPyre solution suite, Indukuri’s mission is to protect the nation’s most important data assets, be they financial, manufacturing, aerospace, battery manufacturing, or healthcare. The premier undertaking of his vision is the development of FenixPyre’s platform, which can be deployed into the most sophisticated client environments within a day and provide value. The product was designed to be easy for business users who create the most value in any enterprise.

Rapid deployment

The platform’s quick integration into existing IT environments enhances operational efficiency while maintaining strong security measures.

Traditional cybersecurity focuses on locking down networks, devices, and people. This is done in the name of data security. However, the data is no longer protected once individual files are moved, shared, or stolen. Even worse, these controls get in the way and frustrate business users to the point that they intentionally work around them.

FenixPyre’s data protection platform inverts this equation by baking protection into the data, which is invisible to business users. This means that files are free to travel (even on mobile devices), and data security is out of the way.

Key solutions that FenixPyre provides

supply chain security

zero-trust workflows

insider threat protection

threat hunting

situational awareness

automated event response

Future spirations

Harihara Varma Indukuri has revolutionized data security by creating the FenixPyre platform, a solution that not only provides advanced data security but can also be deployed in sophisticated client environments in less than a day. This seamless integration into existing workflows without disruption is a significant achievement in an industry where traditional security solutions often fail to balance security with user convenience.

Under Hari’s leadership, FenixPyre is redefining cybersecurity for the defense sector, helping over 300,000 DoD subcontractors achieve the essential CMMC certification. By streamlining complex security requirements and embedding robust protection into data itself, FenixPyre provides a solution that ensures compliance and security while remaining user-friendly and easy to implement.

