How David Martin Riveros’ agentic AI revolutionizes data collection

Different websites, especially government ones, contain a wealth of data that can empower better decision making for businesses and people. However, lengthy documents and complex legal jargon make it extremely difficult to pinpoint the most useful information.

David Martin Riveros, Managing Director of Iceberg Data, reveals how they leverage artificial intelligence agentic workflows to solve this problem. Their autonomous software agents figure out where to scrape the most relevant data sources for the user query and quickly process hours of government video, audio, and text to solve user queries and questions.

Training AI to understand context and terminology

“We’re investing heavily in connecting our scrapers to AI solutions,” says David. “This allows us to process and summarize complex regulations quickly.”

Their natural language processing analyzes the tone and intention behind sentences, not just the words themselves. The AI learns to interpret legal and industry terminology based on context.

David explains that this understanding of nuance allows their AI agents to “make sense of complex data through summarization and rapid responses.”

Automating the analysis of recordings and documents

Instead of relying on manual analysis, Iceberg Data created intelligent automations to evaluate government information at scale.

“Our agents can scan transcripts, audio, video, and legal files,” describes David. The AI then highlights the key details stakeholders may want to know from hours of content.

He says this approach “saves thousands of hours and provides real-time updates.” The AI delivers briefs to non-technical users so they can stay up-to-date on relevant regulatory changes and discussions.

Scraping globally while ensuring local compliance

When serving regulated sectors like banking and healthcare, compliance is critical. Iceberg Data partners with law firms to ensure they follow proper data usage regulations.

“We’re customizing these legal analytics tools for specific countries and jurisdictions,” David reveals. “This helps reduce information asymmetry for smaller companies that lack access.”

The AI evaluates government public data based on each nation’s unique legal system. David says this transparency enables more informed decision making internationally.

Transitioning to user-friendly delivery and forecasting

Initially, Iceberg Data focused on backend APIs for developers. However, they are now creating dashboards and mobile apps for non-technical users. David says they plan to integrate predictive modeling capabilities as well. “This allows the AI to forecast regulatory changes and government actions,” he explains.

Users can ask natural language questions and receive visual, customized reports. David reveals that the AI’s analysis will render visually appealing graphics too.

What makes Iceberg Data stand out vs similar solutions?

According to David, Iceberg Data’s rigorous quality assurance sets them apart from other data providers. He explains that they manually review samples to catch any errors or inconsistencies.

“We run tests for duplicates, missing fields, and outliers to ensure accuracy before delivery,” says David. “Our team analyzes the data as end users to validate quality.”

This level of scrutiny helps to avoid misleading insights due to unreliable data. David states that customers appreciate their enterprise-grade methodology.

Unlocking new opportunities through reliable AI

David believes agentic workflows will empower organizations by providing reliable, real-time data. “AI tools allow people to take actions and make decisions more efficiently regarding complex information,” he states.

David believes agentic workflows will empower organizations by providing reliable, real-time data. "AI tools allow people to take actions and make decisions more efficiently regarding complex information," he states.

David invites executives across industries to consider integrating automated data collection. "They could drive more accurate, timely choices to react as soon as something changes in their landscape." With AI overcoming data bottlenecks, he sees analytics moving from reactive to proactive. Companies that leverage these technologies early will gain a competitive edge.




