How conversational AI is transforming customer engagement

Do you feel valued when you get an instant response from customer service? Behind those replies, it’s conversational AI doing the heavy lifting. That’s the case most of the time. But what exactly is this AI all about? How has it changed the way we talk to customers?
Sounds waves
Image generated by OpenAI's DALL-E
Image generated by OpenAI's DALL-E

Sponsored content by Graphlogic

Conversational AI mimics the way humans talk. One of its key parts is natural language models. This makes it easier for tools to talk with customers.

Some of the different types of these AI include:  

Chat Bots 

These are text-based platforms found on websites, apps, and social media. They answer customer queries by using past interactions. They also learn from this data and provide relevant responses. 

Voice Bots 

Voice bots were once limited to simple, pre-recorded messages. But now, they can understand difficult speech, accents, and even slang. 

Smart Assistants 

Smart assistants are products like Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa. These AI-driven tools help customers and staff and give data about the products. 

The Impact of Conversational AI on Customer Engagement

Conversational AI is changing the way customers talk to firms very quickly. Before AI, customer service was only about simple bots. It also had things like website forms, and basic automated support. 

Now, customers expect fast, seamless, and consistent service on everything. If they don’t get this they quickly lose patience. This drives them to competitors. Due to this pressure, firms are looking for AI solutions that respond like customers want them to. 

One of the key players in this space is Graphlogic. It offers top-notch AI voice and text bots so you can meet your client’s expectations. 

Use Cases of Conversational AI in Different Industries

Conversational AI is not limited to one industry. It’s making an impact across different sectors that include:

E-commerce 

Brands like Sephora use AI to recommend products based on what customers want . This leads to a great shopping experience. 

Banking 

AI chatbots help with account management. They can tell customers their balance, too. For example, Bank of America’s Erica assists users. It can help them open an account. It can also provide financial information. 

Healthcare 

AI systems assist in booking appointments. They can also answer medical questions and give advice. They also ensure privacy and security in the process. 

Benefits of Conversational AI for Businesses

Using conversational AI can help firms in many ways. Some of its key benefits include:  

  1. Cost-effective customer service 

You don’t have to pay for your chatbot every month. Just invest once in a good AI tool. You’ll be able to deliver customer services like a pro. 

  1. Enhanced customer loyalty 

Customers no longer tolerate late replies. They want quick responses and solutions. Conversational AI does exactly that. These quick responses mean your customers will feel valued. As a result their loyalty will increase. 

  1. Data-driven insights 

Conversational AI gathers valuable data from customer interactions. This allows firms to figure out what they want. With this, firms can offer services that meet what they are looking for. 

  1. 24/7 availability 

With AI, there are no lunch breaks or days off. This means your customer will get a response all the time. 

Firms that do not use AI often fall short. This is because of the level of service modern customers expect. Not providing such services can negatively impact growth. While implementing them may help build better customer relations.

