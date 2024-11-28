How Accessibly App has made the internet more accessible

Photo by Ben on Pixabay

The information age has forced people into a world driven by online interactions. For those who struggle with disabilities, navigating this space can be far more difficult than you might anticipate. Finding your way through a new website is often difficult enough, with the plethora of different buttons, pages, ads, and digital avenues built into the interface. Still, it is made doubly so if you are living with a disability and are left struggling even to see the font size or the cursor.

As a result of the prolific presence of the digital space in modern culture, website accessibility has become a business and moral imperative, not just a legal checkbox. In these ways, accessibility widgets assist users in navigating the web and help businesses meet web accessibility standards, improving the browsing experience for users with disabilities. Fortunately, Accessibly App is here to assuage all of those concerns and make the internet surfing experience easy, efficient, and fun for everyone.

How Accessibly App works

Accessibly is a web accessibility app that stands out for its focus on both customization and user experience. Through the use of Accessibly, users are granted access to tools that can adjust interface elements of various websites, such as font size, contrast settings, and even a screen reader that allows users to tailor the website experience to their preferences. With a lightweight design and easy-to-use interface, Accessibly easily integrates into most sites.

Accessibly can be implemented into many well-known website platforms, including:

Shopify

WordPress

Squarespace

Magento

Weebly

Elementor

Wix

Woocommerce

BigCommerce

Drupal

Joomla

Webflow

Duda

Prestashop

HubSpot

Umbraco

SpaceCraft

Tilda

Dreamweaver

CMS Max

Strikingly

And more!

Through the use of AI-powered accessibility tools, Accessibly welcomes everyone to explore these platforms in an uninhibited, accessible fashion.

Helping websites comply with standards

Accessibly’s tools can also help businesses and online companies increase their compliance with accessibility standards, reducing the risk of fines and costly litigation related to the ADA’s (the Americans with Disabilities Act) Section 508.

When a site fails to comply with accessibility standards, the site owner can be fined up to $50,000 for the first violation and up to $100,000 for the second violation. Accessibly offers a range of ADA and WCAG-related features to enhance accessibility compliance.

ADA

Website owners who want to improve their website accessibility can do so with accessibility widgets, such as a screen reader that describes images for a visually impaired or blind user.

WCAG

Website owners looking to make their site more WCAG compliant by integrating web accessibility tools can do so easily with Accessibly.

Failure to comply with these standards can hurt businesses in many ways. One risk is legal trouble and fines, but failing to make your website accessible to those with disabilities can also serve to alienate potential users in the visually impaired and disabled community and lead to poor word-of-mouth for the brand.

Final thoughts

Accessibly App improves the experience for users with disabilities and provides website owners with essential tools that make navigating the digital realm simpler, easier, and more efficient. If you or a loved one struggles to parse websites effectively, consider the benefits of Accessibly App and how it can make surfing the web so much more fun for all users.