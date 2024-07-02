HostColor launches 100Gbps AMD dedicated servers

Photo by panumas nikhomkhai on Pexels

Opinions expressed by Digital Journal contributors are their own.

Global infrastructure provider HostColor.com (HC) has added new AMD-based bare metal server configurations with 10Gbps and 100Gbps bandwidth to its edge data center locations in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Denver, Hong Kong, Los Angeles, New York, and Sao Paulo.

The latest AMD Dedicated Servers, available for immediate delivery from the HostCollor.com website, feature 10 Gbps to 100 Gbps Internet bandwidth ports, AMD EPYC 7302, AMD EPYC 7402, AMD EPYC 7502, AMD EPYC 7702P, and AMD EPYC 7742 processors, scalable memory from 256 GB to 1024 GB, and various combinations of NMVe storage drives. All server configurations allow the HC customers to use unrestricted (unlimited) data transfer without egress fees to the full capacity of the bandwidth port.

Custom IPv4 and IPv6 network settings and configurations to create optimized, low-latency public and private IP networks are available at all edge server locations used by HostColor to deliver bare-metal server hosting services.

“We are constantly expanding our edge locations to deliver bare-metal server hosting services with high-performance Intel and AMD-based hardware configurations. Businesses need robust server platforms to process data in a digital economy where application and IT workflows require ever-increasing computing power. HostColor’s high-bandwidth AMD-based servers address the most intensive use case scenarios, including machine learning, big data, analytics, video editing, research, high-performance virtualization workloads, etc.,” said HostColor’s press release.

In the U.S., HostColor now offers AMD Dedicated Servers from data centers in Ashburn, Atlanta, Bend Oregon, Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, New York, and Seattle. The company’s international Edge data center locations for provisioning AMD-powered bare-metal server infrastructure are Amsterdam, Frankfurt, Hong Kong, London, Sao Paolo, Sydney, and Toronto.

Semi-managed dedicated servers

All Bare Metal Servers offered by HostColor, including those powered by AMD processors, are configured on-demand with an operating system or virtualization technology to create cloud-based application environments. All dedicated servers are “semi-managed”. As part of the semi-managed service agreement, HC administrators install and configure the customers’ servers to their customized technology environment, reinstall the operating system upon request, and assist server owners in troubleshooting any operating system, network, or software configuration issues.

The company’s Edge Servers can be used for public dedicated clouds or single or multi-tenant Dedicated Private Clouds (DCIaaS). The DCIaaS are secure, customizable, and isolated IT infrastructure solutions created on demand. They are built using virtualization technologies such as Proxmox VE, Linux Containers (LCX), Kubernetes container orchestration, or VMware ESXi. The DCIaaS plans based on HC’s Edge Servers feature WireGuard VPN technology and high-bandwidth Internet network connectivity.

HostColor.com has recently added a failover and data loss protection service to its cloud servers. HC’s customers can now enhance their cloud infrastructure by activating a mirrored, fully synchronized server environment with a single click from their accounts. Failover Protected Cloud Servers are available for all public and private IT infrastructure setups offered by the provider. In the event of an outage, the failover protection feature seamlessly switches all workflows to the backup infrastructure environment, ensuring continuous operation. There is no need to reconfigure network services or change other settings and software configurations.