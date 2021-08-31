Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Tech & Science

Hong Kong dismisses business pushback over 'zero-Covid' strategy

Published

Hong Kong dismisses business pushback over 'zero-Covid' strategy
International companies choose Hong Kong for its regional access, low taxes, legal system and financial services - Copyright AFP ISAAC LAWRENCE
International companies choose Hong Kong for its regional access, low taxes, legal system and financial services - Copyright AFP ISAAC LAWRENCE

Hong Kong’s leader doubled down on her zero-Covid strategy on Tuesday, brushing off growing pushback from the business community over the city’s indefinite international isolation.

The European Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong wrote a rare open letter to Chief Executive Carrie Lam earlier this month warning that the finance hub’s business reputation was at risk and residents were “indefinitely trapped”.

But Lam said there are no plans to change course, reinforcing concerns that there is no current end in sight to travel restrictions.

“Now the most important defence is to prevent importation of cases as far as possible,” Lam told reporters.

She also said normalising transit with the Chinese mainland would be prioritised over global travel, even as chief regional rival Singapore prepares to live with the coronavirus and open up to the world.

“The more you relax on the overseas arrivals, the less you will have a chance to go into the mainland,” she told reporters. 

Lam said she believed most international businesses also favoured reopening mainland China travel first.

“Yes international businesses want to travel, they want to travel to the mainland, they want to travel back to their home countries and all over the world,” she said. 

“But the most important advantage of Hong Kong is being the gateway into mainland China because that’s a huge market.”

Her comments will be welcome news for those with businesses in China, but little comfort to those international companies that choose Hong Kong for its regional access, low taxes, legal system and financial services.

China has also shown little appetite for relaxing its own strict travel restrictions, including to Hong Kong.

Local media in Hong Kong this week said mainland Chinese officials will keep restrictions tight until at least after the 2022 Winter Olympics.

Hong Kong has largely kept the coronavirus at bay — thanks to mask-wearing, stringent social distancing and some of the world’s strictest quarantine measures — but its vaccination rates trail Singapore’s despite ample supplies.

Singapore has one of the world’s most successful inoculation campaigns with more than 80 percent of its population fully vaccinated, including 84 percent of those aged above 70.

In contrast, only 46 percent of eligible Hong Kong residents are fully vaccinated, with just 25 percent of those aged 70 or over double jabbed.

In this article:
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Entertainment

Lex Luger and BandLab release new sample pack for global musical use

New platform for providing royalty free music samples, including crazy plugins to the samples sound insane.

19 hours ago
Taliban parade in Kabul airport after US leave Taliban parade in Kabul airport after US leave

World

Taliban parade in Kabul airport after US leave

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid (C, with shawl) led a group of officials onto the runway of Kabul airport after the US withdrawal - Copyright...

4 hours ago

Life

Evacuations ordered as Caldor Fire moves closer to Lake Tahoe

More evacuations were ordered around the Tahoe Basin as the two-week-old Caldor Fire moved closer to Lake Tahoe.

17 hours ago

Business

Some fast-food restaurants consider closing indoor dining amid the COVID-19 surge in U.S.

McDonald's restaurant in Mount Pleasant, Iowa. — Source: Flickr (CC SA 2.0)Some U.S. fast-food restaurants are closing indoor seating areas or limiting hours of...

18 hours ago