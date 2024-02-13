HIKMICRO launches HABROK, transforming binocular technology with day-to-night vision

Photo courtesy of HIKMICRO

HIKMICRO, a pioneer in nature observation optics, has unveiled the HABROK, a revolutionary compact device that combines advanced digital and thermal imaging technologies. This groundbreaking product signifies a significant leap from traditional binoculars, which often lack these sophisticated features despite their practicality.

Transforming outdoor adventures with enhanced viewing

The HABROK elevates the standard for binoculars by offering an unmatched observation experience around the clock. Its integrated dual-system, multi-spectrum technology positions it as an essential tool for all nature enthusiasts. The HABROK provides a vivid view, enabling users to swiftly locate and precisely identify their subjects, redefining wildlife observation. Its thermal imaging capability reveals intricate details of the environment in various lighting conditions — from bright daylight to twilight shadows and even in total darkness.

The HABROK’s NETD <20mK thermal sensor captures even the subtlest details, demonstrating HIKMICRO’s innovativeness. Complementing this is a vibrant, full-colour daytime mode with superior image enhancement technology for precise viewing in dim light. The HABROK’s infrared capabilities excel at night, equipped with a 1000m laser rangefinder.

HABROK’s advanced thermal sensor detects nuanced temperature differences during daylight, producing detailed images over a remarkable 2600m range. This clarity is further refined by HIKMICRO’s Zoom Pro and Image Pro technologies, allowing observers to experience nature in a depth and detail that was previously unattainable.

Championing seamless usability and comprehensive night features

Despite its advanced capabilities, the HABROK is designed for accessibility and ease of use. Its familiar design, reminiscent of traditional binoculars, is combined with a modern ergonomic build, weighing less than 780g for comfortable, extended use. This blend of easy-to-use features with classic design elements guarantees a seamless transition for users to the HABROK, minimizing any learning curve.

As the sun sets, the HABROK continues to impress. Its thermal lens, with its array of colour palettes, is perfectly paired with an infrared mode for sharp observation in complete darkness. This mode includes adjustable 850nm and 940nm wavelengths and a focusable IR emitter, enabling precise targeting up to 400 metres away, expanding the possibilities for night-time exploration and observation.

Bridging seamless connectivity with a vision for the future

Beyond its observational capabilities, the HABROK offers additional features like an integrated laser rangefinder and the ability to store direct images and videos on its onboard memory. Enhanced with wireless connectivity to the HIKMICRO Sight app, it facilitates effortless sharing of discoveries. Powered by two 18650 batteries, the device boasts six hours of operational time, complemented by a smart auto screen-off function to optimize battery life. This functionality reflects HIKMICRO’s dedication to sustainability and efficiency.

In discussing the HABROK, HIKMICRO’s general manager highlighted the company’s relentless drive for innovation, positioning the HABROK as a new benchmark in optical technology. The HABROK, dubbed a “24/7 compact companion,” signifies HIKMICRO’s bold entry into the digital light market for HIKMICRO. Developed in response to user needs and feedback, this innovation has received widespread praise, advancing the frontier in digital light technology.

The HABROK represents a step forward in optical technology, offering a novel approach for outdoor enthusiasts and professionals interacting with nature. “With its unparalleled capabilities, we’re immersing ourselves in nature like never before,” the general manager concluded. This commitment to enhancing outdoor experiences underscores HIKMICRO’s innovative spirit, setting a new benchmark for the industry and reinforcing the brand’s position as a leader in digital and thermal observation technology.