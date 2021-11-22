Connect with us

Highlighted data breaches show continued business vulnerability

Safeguards like locking or freezing credit should be considered by those affected.

The major data breaches occurring in November 2021 have been analyzed and risk-scored by the intelligent identity security firm Sontiq. Each data breach risk assessment was assessed using an artificial intelligence driven algorithm. The algorithm analyzed more than 1,300 factors associated with a publicly-reported data breach.

Looking through the data, Digital Journal has selected three data breaches of interest.

Urology Center of Colorado

This incident occurred through unauthorized access to The Urology Center of Colorado’s network. This allowed the perpetrator to access records containing sensitive personal information in early September, 2021. Exposed data types include Social Security numbers, medical insurance information, medical records such as treatments and diagnoses, and more.

Since the information stolen in this breach creates a high risk of fraudulently opened credit (loan accounts), safeguards like locking or freezing should be considered by impacted parties.

TOPS Staffing, LLC

A ransomware attack against TOPS Staffing has been reported. This attack compromised files containing employees’ sensitive personal information. In ransomware attacks, the goal of the attack is typically to extort the infected organization into paying to regain access to their files.

Many ransomware strains also take the encrypted files and send them to the group managing the malware. Exposed data types include Social Security numbers, driver’s license numbers, financial account information, and more.

The information stolen in this breach creates a high risk of fraudulently opened credit (loan accounts). This means safeguards like locking or freezing credit should be considered by those affected.

Maxim Healthcare Group

Unauthorized access to several employee email accounts at Maxim Healthcare allowed the perpetrator to access sensitive personal information contained in emails and attachments that passed through the accounts. While the compromise occurred between October 1 and December 4, 2020, Maxim did not publicly report the breach until November 4, 2021.

Exposed data types vary by individual, but include Social Security numbers, login information, Medicare/Medicaid numbers, patient account numbers, and medical records such as diagnoses.

With medical records and insurance information compromised in this data breach, the top risk is medical identity theft – use of an acquired identity to get access to medical services, often with the goal of obtaining prescription drugs or medical devices that have a high value on secondary market.

