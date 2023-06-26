High-tech or standard provision? How in-car technology has become the norm

Sales revenue increased as Aston Martin raised prices, but supply chain snarls hobbled the carmaker — © AFP/File Jim WATSON

As we drive through life, technology plays an ever increasing importance and the same applies when we drive automobiles. The increasing sophistication of in-car technology means that considerations like crash protection systems and digital audio quality become just as important for many people as the performance of the vehicle itself. Such technologies are useful when the amount of time people spend driving increases with traffic delays.

Sam Sheehan, motoring expert at cinch, an online car marketplace, tells Digital Journal: “We should all show a bit of gratitude for modern in-car technology. It’s made the commuting experience much more convenient and enjoyable and continues to do so with each invention and upgrade.”

He adds that even lower budget cars are becoming equipped with relatively sophisticated technology: “It’s not just the latest Audi A3 vehicles and fanciest, most expensive Mercedes cars either. Much of this technology is becoming a standard feature in all vehicles.”

Sheehan has provided his top tips for vehicle technology.

Safety

While drivers should not rely on technology to keep them safe (nothing can replace skill, experience, and common sense), technology can provide a safety net.

Lane detection

Sheehan says: “A lane detection warning system can enhance your safety when driving down a busy motorway. The sensors signal when you start to drift out of your own lane and alert you in the event of an unintended lane change. This is a handy alert if you are tired or you lose concentration momentarily.”

Other safety features

Safety-boosting technology also includes blind spot monitoring, automatic headlights, autobrakes and rear cross-traffic warnings.

Sheehan observes: “Recent data shows there are around 126,247 road accidents across the UK each year, and while some incidents are unavoidable, the use of new safety features undoubtedly contributes to safer roads. Such features can be invaluable in all driving scenarios, but most importantly those that occur in bad weather, late at night, or long-haul journeys.”

Entertainment

There are various in-car devices and systems that can offer just enough leisure to keep drivers engaged throughout their journey. By streaming audio technology mean motorists can receive the very best sound quality and seamless playback, making listening to music and podcasts that much more enjoyable.

Sheehan notes: “By connecting your phone to your car, you can also make use of various apps while you drive. It’s illegal to be on your phone while driving, but the introduction of Android Auto and Apple CarPlay allows you to send messages, make notes, reminders and control your phone using voice commands, using hands-free Bluetooth.”

Sheehan adds: “The rise in technology has led to journeys being significantly more entertaining, not just for the driver but for passengers too.”

Comfort

Driving can be tiring and uncomfortable, which is where comfort-boosting technology becomes critical for safety and pleasure. Vehicle manufacturers have long been designing and implementing technology to help motorists feel more comfortable. Examples from Sheehan are:

Cruise control

This system can relieve foot-fatigue by allowing drivers to take their foot off the accelerator, with cruise control letting you set a specific speed that the car then maintains.

Climate control

Set and forget. This clever system automatically monitors the temperature inside the vehicle. Once you select the temperature you want, climate control will use the air-con, fan and heater to reach this temperature and maintain it.

Heated seats

There’s nothing worse than sitting in a freezing-cold car and waiting (for what feels like an age!) for the cabin to heat up. Fortunately, heated seats warm up much more quickly than the rest of the car, so you can get cosy while you wait. They also offer relief from stiffness during long drives.

Sheehan concludes with: “We’ve come a long, long way from popping in a cassette tape and reaching for the A-Z Road Atlas kept in the glove compartment. This is an incredibly exciting time to be a driver, and we can’t wait to see the technology that will exist another 30 years from now.”