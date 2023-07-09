Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Tech & Science

Here’s looking at you: New warning about the rise in ‘stalker’ apps

While all phones could be subject to a spyware cyberattack, a user is at greater risk of having this spyware software downloaded onto their phone.
Avatar photo

Published

Google unveiled its Pixel 7 as it makes a bigger push into smartphone hardware
Google unveiled its Pixel 7 as it makes a bigger push into smartphone hardware - Copyright AFP Michal Cizek
Google unveiled its Pixel 7 as it makes a bigger push into smartphone hardware - Copyright AFP Michal Cizek

Experts from Uswitch mobiles are warning mobile phone users as more than 20 popular apps have been found to be disguising spyware or malicious software.

The apps, which are advertised as family tracking apps are encrypted with spyware software, meaning that the quarter of a million people searching for them over the past 12 months could be at potential threat of a data breach.

The research has looked at searches for stalkerware apps in the U.K. over a 12 month period to determine the scale at which these apps are the most prevalent. The outcome of the search data review is:

AppTotal Ave. monthly searches on Google, Apple App Store and Google Play StoreAnnual searches
mSpy10,320123,840
Hoverwatch1,98023,760
uMobix1,36916,320
ClevGuard1,36016,320
XNSPY1,04012,480
eyeZy1,04012,480
FlexiSPY7509,000
Cocospy6207,440
Spyic4104,920
Spyine4104,920

Of the apps listed, mSpy is by far the most notorious stalkerware software on the market. The app which sells itself as a tracker app similar to the iPhone ‘Find My’ app has been searched almost 124,000 times in the past year with people unaware of the scam.

Once downloaded, people are encouraged to download additional software in order to make the app work properly, enabling the virus to take over your phone.

Whilst mSpy has the highest number of searches overall, Google searches for eyeZy have risen by 122 percent, and by 100 percent on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store over a 12 month period. Similarly, in third position, searches for uMobix are on the rise, with searches increasing by 50 percent compared to last year.

While all phones could be subject to a spyware cyberattack, a user is at greater risk of having this spyware software downloaded onto their phone if they own an older phone model as security updates are no longer compatible.

For example, the latest iOS iPhone update is available on models as far back as the iPhone 8, so if you are looking to purchase an iPhone 7 or below, your phone may not be as secure.

Furthermore, as many of these apps need installing physically on the device, this also means that second-hand handsets can be at greater risk of spyware intrusion, especially if bought from a resell site such as eBay as there is no guarantee that the seller will have battery reset the device.

Uswitch’s mobile expert, Rehan Ali explains to Digital Journal:  “With mobile contract prices having risen by up to 17.3% in April 2023, many people can simply not afford to purchase new phones. As a result, mobile phone users are turning to refurbished mobiles paired with a SIM only contract to cut costs”

Ali adds: “It is increasingly important for users to understand the risks of possible spyware software downloaded on devices. If purchasing mobiles from unauthorised resale markets where proof of a factory reset is not required, buyers must take their own precautionary measures to ensure that a device is spyware free before using.”

In this article:Apps, Cybersecurity, Spyware, Technology
Avatar photo
Written By

Dr. Tim Sandle is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for science news. Tim specializes in science, technology, environmental, business, and health journalism. He is additionally a practising microbiologist; and an author. He is also interested in history, politics and current affairs.

You may also like:

Tech & Science

Op-Ed: Homo Sapiens vs Artificial Intelligence — Losing a battle of wits

Has it occurred to you that AI doesn’t have to actually run the world? No, it hasn’t.   

20 hours ago
'Repair Together' is an initiative for volunteers to help clear away debris and rebuild their country 'Repair Together' is an initiative for volunteers to help clear away debris and rebuild their country

World

Ukrainian partygoers help clear away ruins of war

'Repair Together' is an initiative for volunteers to help clear away debris and rebuild their country - Copyright AFP Fayez NureldineDaria ANDRIIEVSKATo the sound...

6 hours ago
Jordan's apiarists have ramped up output of the sweet and sticky golden substance long praised for its health benefits Jordan's apiarists have ramped up output of the sweet and sticky golden substance long praised for its health benefits

Life

Sweet success: Jordan’s beekeepers busy as honey demand soars

Jordan's apiarists have ramped up output of the sweet and sticky golden substance long praised for its health benefits - Copyright afp/AFP Khalil MAZRAAWIMussa...

2 hours ago
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen (L) shakes hands with Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng during a a visit to Beijing US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen (L) shakes hands with Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng during a a visit to Beijing

Business

Yellen says US-China ties on ‘surer footing’ as wraps up visit

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen (L) shakes hands with Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng during a a visit to Beijing - Copyright POOL/AFP Mark...

19 hours ago