Helping young Canadians with guidance around tech from the adults in their lives

Anything connected to the internet — from smartphones to power plant controllers — can be manipulated. — Photo: © Manan Vatsyayana/AFP/Getty Images

A new report released by MediaSmarts, a Canadian centre for digital media literacy, calls for more support and resources for parents, teachers and caring adults so they can help youth meet the challenges of growing up in the digital age.

Tilted “The Young Canadians in a Wireless World Phase IV: Trends and Recommendations”, this report brings together the findings from a survey of 1,058 youth ages 9 to 17 conducted in 2021 as well as from focus groups with youth in 2020, summarizing seven reports previously released by the agency.

Commenting on the report, Dr. Kara Brisson-Boivin, Director of Research at MediaSmarts says in a statement provided to Digital Journal: “The underlying thread across these reports was that youth turn to the caring adults in their lives to learn how to cope with the challenges they face online.”

The research also shows that technological controls and surveillance can have a backfire effect on building trust when it comes to young people being online, whereas open communication, household rules and support increase trust and could reduce exposure to online harms.

Brisson-Boivin notes how concerns have been increasing over youth and their online lives. This leads Brisson-Boivin to point out how MediaSmarts “encourages parents and guardians to take the opportunity to start a conversation with their kids about their tech use.”

The report offers recommendations for a wide range of issues young people encounter online, including online meanness and cruelty, harmful and discomforting content, sexting, excessive use and privacy risks.

Observations from the report include:

Young Canadians are informed and responsible digital citizens who navigate their safety, well-being and privacy online with the support of the adults in their lives.

Youth expect more from platforms and technology companies to help them feel included, safe and informed online.

Screen time increased during the pandemic, but so too did young people’s awareness of the time they’re spending online and their desire to engage meaningfully.

In terms of responses by parents, the report notes that spying on kids without their knowledge online and limiting screen time through technological means are not effective in the long run. Instead, open communication and having household rules around tech can help reduce exposure to online harms.

In terms of other recommendations the report states that parents/guardians should be supported with information on how to build trust, co-create rules as a family and foster open communication with their kids. In addition, online platforms and technology companies have a responsibility to create safer and healthier online spaces for young people.

MediaSmarts is keen to learn more about the experiences of young Canadians online – especially gender-diverse youth, racialized (IBPOC) youth, 2SLGBTQ+ youth, and youth with disabilities. This is so that their voices and perspectives can be included in these discussions.