Heavy rains are expected as Fred reforms in Gulf and Grace nears Puerto Rico and Haiti

Flooding in Puerto Rico during a tropical storm in 2011. Source - DHS/FEMA, Public Domain

The remnants of Fred will regenerate tonight or Sunday, becoming tropical storm strength with all the associated tropical storm risks, especially from coastal Mississippi to the Florida panhandle beginning on Monday.

CBS Miami reports all of South Florida will be on the east side or “dirty side” of Fred. All the deep tropical moisture associated with Fred will lead to heavy rain, flooding, gusty winds, and the potential for tornadoes.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has declared a state of emergency for the state’s Panhandle region. In Alabama, Gov. Kay Ivey issued a statement Saturday saying her administration is monitoring the storm and “will be ready to act from the state level if needed.”

From Monday onward, heavy rains and flooding could extend into portions of the Southeast, and into the southern and central Appalachians and Piedmont as Fred interacts with a front in the area, says the NHC at the 11:00 p.m. advisory.

Forecast cone for Tropical Storm Grace – NHC Graphic

Latest advisory for Tropical Storm Grace

At the 11:00 p.m. update from the NHC, Tropical Storm Grace was 265 miles (430 kilometers) east-southeast of San Juan, Puerto Rico, moving to the west-northwest at 20 mph (31 kph). Maximum sustained winds are now 40 mph (65 kph) with higher gusts.

Grace is forecasted to reach Haiti, which was devasted by a magnitude 7.2 earthquake on Saturday, by Monday night, reports Axios. Four to seven inches of rainfall are being predicted for Haiti and the Dominican Republic, which could bring flash flooding and trigger landslides.

A tropical storm warning was issued for the British Virgin Islands, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico. A tropical storm watch was in effect for the Dominican Republic, which forecasters said Grace could reach by Monday.

While there is the possibility of Grace strengthening over the next few days, Any effects from this system won’t be impacting Cuba, the Bahamas, and Florida until about midweek.