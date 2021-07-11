Heatwave and wildfires ravage western states and British Columbia

All it takes is a single spark to start a wildfire. Image - Forest Service NW. Public Domain

The extreme heatwave gripping the Western United States and Canada is spawning wildfires in several U.S. states and British Columbia. Evacuation orders were issued in California, Oregon, Idaho, and B.C.

On Friday, Death Valley National Park in California recorded a staggering high of 130 degrees Fahrenheit (54 Celsius), and reached 128 degrees Fahrenheit (53 Celsius) on Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.

The Associated Press is reporting that if confirmed as accurate, the 130-degree reading would be the hottest temperature recorded there since July 1913, when Furnace Creek desert hit 134 F (57 C), considered the highest measured temperature on Earth.

Some 300 miles (483 kilometers) to the northwest of the Death Valley, the largest wildfire of the year in California was raging along the border with Nevada. It’s being called the Beckwourth Complex fire, Shasta-Trinity National Forest

The Beckwourth blaze is a combination of two lightning-caused fires burning 45 miles (72 kilometers) north of Lake Tahoe, and it shows no sign of slowing down after doubling in size Friday Saturday,

The fire is only 9 percent contained as of early Sunday and has increased dramatically to 61,252 acres as firefighters battled in 100-degree temperatures.

The fire is now threatening properties along the state border in Nevada’s Washoe County. “Take immediate steps to protect large animals and livestock,” the Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District tweeted. Canada is also seeing an increase in wildfires along with the scorching heat. Image courtesy of Public Safety Canada



In Southern California, a brush fire in eastern San Diego County saw two Native American reservations evacuated on Saturday, according to Axios.

There were also evacuations in the small, remote community of Dixie in north-central Idaho. Idaho Governor Brad Little issued an emergency declaration for wildfire on Friday that mobilized National Guard firefighters and aircraft to assist in firefighting efforts.

In British Columbia, Canada, the Becker Lake wildfire on Vernon Mountain overlooking the city is now smoldering Sunday morning after fire crews hit it hard on Saturday, according to Castanet.

The fire, which started Friday night along Highway 97 is now mapped as having burned 43 hectares. Witnesses who stopped to try to put it out say they believe it erupted as the result of a flicked cigarette. No buildings were damaged and there were no injuries.,