Health experts raise concerns over technology related injuries

Image: — © AFP

In the UK, around 63 percent of people aged 75 to 84 had musculoskeletal issues in 2023, the highest rate among different age brackets. As people age, the likelihood of having these conditions increases.

Is this a tendency a reflection of today’s hyper-connected world? The digital age brings unparalleled convenience and connectivity but at a potential cost to physical health.

In the UK, the average person now spends more than 24 hours a week online, with a considerable portion of this time on smartphones and computers. This surge in digital activity is contributing to a host of physical ailments, commonly referred to as “tech-related health issues.”

Common Health Problems Include:

Text Neck: Neck pain due to frequent bending over smartphones.

Wrist and Thumb Pain: Often associated with excessive texting or gaming.

Digital Eye Strain: Symptoms include dryness, irritation, and difficulty focusing.

Posture Problems: Long hours in front of a computer can lead to slouching and other posture-related issues, resulting in back and shoulder pain.

Notably, these conditions were less prevalent in previous decades, underscoring digital gadgets’ profound impact on our health.

Josh Gordon, a Geonode technology expert has told Digital Journal: “We’re seeing a marked increase in chronic pain associated with digital device usage. It’s imperative to adapt our habits and environments to mitigate these health risks”.

Gordon recommends the following strategies to reduce health risks:

Ergonomic Adjustments: Setting up a workspace that promotes good posture can significantly lower the risk of pain. This includes appropriate chair height, adequate equipment spacing, and proper monitor alignment.

Regular Breaks: Implement the 20-20-20 rule, which suggests taking a 20-second break from the screen every 20 minutes and looking at something 20 feet away.

Physical Activity: Integrating physical exercise into one’s routine helps offset the physical inactivity associated with extended screen time.

The rise in remote working and digital leisure activities means more people than ever are glued to their devices. Recognizing the symptoms of tech-related health issues early can lead to better outcomes.

Gordon suggests: “Regular check-ins on physical health conditions can make a world of difference. Awareness and proactive management are key.”

His ideas for prevention are: