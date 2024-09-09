Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Tech & Science

Lexar launches digital picture frames under its new pexar brand

Digital picture frames are simpler than smart displays, trimming features like voice AI assistants
Avatar photo

Published

Photo courtesy of Lexar
Photo courtesy of Lexar

Opinions expressed by Digital Journal contributors are their own.

Lexar is a well-known brand in the memory storage business. Now, the company wants to show what’s being stored on them, too. At IFA 2024, Lexar announced pexar (yes, with a lowercase “p”), a new brand that will sell products designed to display the images you capture.

The first debut under the name is the pexar picture frame. Digital picture frames are simpler than smart displays, trimming features like voice AI assistants and keeping just a handful of basic features. Indeed, besides showing pictures and videos, the pexar digital picture frames can only display limited information, such as the weather. This is a good thing; not only are they easier to use and set up, they also cost less compared to smart displays. Even visually, the pexar digital frames look like a standard picture frame, and users can position them in portrait or landscape orientations with the magnetic stand.

The pexar digital picture frames are available in 10.1, 11, and 16-inch sizes. They promise great colors with 100% sRGB color gamut coverage and up to 400 nits of brightness. The 11-inch option has the highest resolution at 2000 x 1200, working out to 212 pixels per inch (PPI). The 16-inch model has a 1920 x 1200 resolution, while the 10.1-inch model carries a 1280 x 800 resolution.

Internally, the pexar digital picture frames come with 32GB of flash memory, expandable up to 1TB with either a USB flash drive or an SD card. Up to 512 users can upload to the frame directly using their smartphones if they’re on the same Wi-Fi network.

The brand also extolled the digital frames’ extravagant packaging, which translates to it being very giftable. To its credit, the dark green box with gold embroidered lettering does look good. Plus, it uses recycled materials and can be repurposed as a picture stand.

The 11-inch pexar digital picture frame will launch first on Sept. 9 on Amazon for $159.99. The 10.1-inch model will be available in October at an undisclosed price. Neither availability nor pricing has been announced for the 16-inch model at the time of publishing.

In this article:AI
Avatar photo
Written By

Jon Stojan is a professional writer based in Wisconsin. He guides editorial teams consisting of writers across the US to help them become more skilled and diverse writers. In his free time he enjoys spending time with his wife and children.

You may also like:

Last year, Ford cut around 1,100 jobs at its Valencia factory in eastern Spain Last year, Ford cut around 1,100 jobs at its Valencia factory in eastern Spain

Business

Heating up: Fastest growing technology jobs revealed

Cybersecurity engineers stand out as a career with the lowest turnover rates with only 22 percent of the people changing jobs after 1-2 years.

23 hours ago
The government plans to sharply increase medical school admissions to cope with shortages and an ageing society The government plans to sharply increase medical school admissions to cope with shortages and an ageing society

Life

World’s most dangerous elective surgery identified

The data has been compiled by the company Overnight Glasses, who analysed and ranked the most dangerous cosmetic surgeries.

21 hours ago
Google-parent Alphabet recently reported that revenue from online ad searches climbed to $48.5 billion in the second quarter of this year Google-parent Alphabet recently reported that revenue from online ad searches climbed to $48.5 billion in the second quarter of this year

Business

As Google slips in the AI race what do other companies need to do?

To create long-term durability (50+ years), a company must create long-term differentiation.

21 hours ago

Business

US takes on Google’s ad tech empire in antitrust trial

Google faces its second major antitrust trial in less than a year.

23 hours ago