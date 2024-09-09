Lexar launches digital picture frames under its new pexar brand

Photo courtesy of Lexar

Lexar is a well-known brand in the memory storage business. Now, the company wants to show what’s being stored on them, too. At IFA 2024, Lexar announced pexar (yes, with a lowercase “p”), a new brand that will sell products designed to display the images you capture.

The first debut under the name is the pexar picture frame. Digital picture frames are simpler than smart displays, trimming features like voice AI assistants and keeping just a handful of basic features. Indeed, besides showing pictures and videos, the pexar digital picture frames can only display limited information, such as the weather. This is a good thing; not only are they easier to use and set up, they also cost less compared to smart displays. Even visually, the pexar digital frames look like a standard picture frame, and users can position them in portrait or landscape orientations with the magnetic stand.

The pexar digital picture frames are available in 10.1, 11, and 16-inch sizes. They promise great colors with 100% sRGB color gamut coverage and up to 400 nits of brightness. The 11-inch option has the highest resolution at 2000 x 1200, working out to 212 pixels per inch (PPI). The 16-inch model has a 1920 x 1200 resolution, while the 10.1-inch model carries a 1280 x 800 resolution.

Internally, the pexar digital picture frames come with 32GB of flash memory, expandable up to 1TB with either a USB flash drive or an SD card. Up to 512 users can upload to the frame directly using their smartphones if they’re on the same Wi-Fi network.

The brand also extolled the digital frames’ extravagant packaging, which translates to it being very giftable. To its credit, the dark green box with gold embroidered lettering does look good. Plus, it uses recycled materials and can be repurposed as a picture stand.

The 11-inch pexar digital picture frame will launch first on Sept. 9 on Amazon for $159.99. The 10.1-inch model will be available in October at an undisclosed price. Neither availability nor pricing has been announced for the 16-inch model at the time of publishing.