Have quantum physics and general relativity been united?

Scientists have unveiled a new theory that attempts to unify the mysterious worlds of quantum physics and general relativity. This new theory could change the way we understand the cosmos, black holes, and the very fabric of reality itself.

A team of pioneering have unveiled a theory that could finally bridge the gap between quantum mechanics and Einstein’s theory of general relativity.

General relativity is physicist Albert Einstein’s understanding of how gravity affects the fabric of space-time. According to general relativity, the spacetime is a four-dimensional object that has to obey an equation, called the Einstein equation, which explains how the matter curves the spacetime.

This was followed by the theory of special relativity, which argued that space and time are inextricably connected.

Quantum mechanics is a fundamental theory that describes the behaviour of nature at and below the scale of atoms. It is the foundation of all quantum physics, that is what is occurring at submicroscopic (atomic and subatomic) scales.

How do these different scales of particles and matter interconnect? This is the subject of the new research.

The groundbreaking paper, titled “On the Same Origin of Quantum Physics and General Relativity from Riemannian Geometry and Planck Scale Formalism“ (was authored by Chavis Srichan of Khon Kaen University and led by the corresponding author, Adrian David Cheok of Nanjing University of Information Science and Technology.

The paper appears in the journal Astroparticle Physics.

For decades, physicists have struggled to reconcile the bizarre behaviour of tiny particles at the quantum level with the elegant, predictable curves of space and time described by general relativity. Now, using a radical approach that redefines space-time and energy through a new mathematical framework, the answer could be here.

The new theory suggests that the cosmos operates on a hidden geometric and energetic level that brings together both worlds in a beautiful, unexpected harmony.

A universe where the fabric of space-time itself can be bent and twisted, potentially unlocks the secrets of faster-than-light travel and time manipulation. This could challenge the very foundation of physics, pushing the boundaries of what we thought was possible and sparking new debates.

The new paper is likely to stimulate debate within the scientific community. From such debates theories and modified and new evidence emerges. This could be the brink of something.