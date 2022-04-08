Growing LIMS: Essential tool for laboratory digital transformation

In this file photo taken on January 27, 2021, Palestinian doctors and technicians work at the IVF laboratory at the Razan Center fertility clinic in Nablus, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank - Copyright AFP/File Jaafar ASHTIYEH

As businesses grow, they face increased pressures to do things faster, cheaper, and at greater volume – without adding headcount or significant expense to the business. Digital transformation can help accomplish those goals. An example of how transformation can be beneficial is with ensuring only value-added work is undertaken and that time-to-result is improved (the term ‘lean’ is sometimes used to catch these objectives).

One of the tools of digital transformation across multiple industries is the laboratory information management system (LIMS). Industries that use such systems include healthcare, utilities (such as oil and gas testing laboratories), and in pharmaceuticals.

A LIMS is a system composed of software and hardware that allows a business that is reliant upon analysis and data capture to effectively manage samples and associated results. LIMS is particularly useful for handling complex data. For example, with the processing and reporting of data related to batches of samples from biology laboratories, water treatment facilities, and in relation to drug trials. Another area of application is with food safety testing.

LIMS is also a process for harmonizing and standardizing non–value–added manual workflows by digitizing all the data collected and making it readily available.

Due to the expanding range of applications and the need to capture more data digitally and then to seek inferences from these data, the LIMS market is expected to reach $ 1001.7 million in 2028.

LIMS can be used to create a more productive, integrated lab that drives better outcomes to benefit industry. However, it is important that systems are appropriately validated. It does not matter how good a system is if the validation is not conducted to an applicable standard. For example, errors can occur in terms of tracking data associated with samples, or acceptance criteria may be attributed to the wrong sample.

Examples of the application of LIMS include:

Enabling workflow automation.

Seeking to reduce human error.

Centralizing access and storage of quality control data.

Data integrity.

Connecting data from multiple functions (such as chemistry and the microbiology laboratory).

Putting together a report containing all samples for a given batch, for batch release purposes.

Supporting compliance efforts.

Tracking reagents and lots.

Performing instrument run monitoring

Integrating with instruments or other in-lab systems to improve laboratory efficiency.

Sample trending.

Another aspect of transformation is with fostering the lean laboratory. This concept of the lean laboratory refers to a management and organization approach derived from the principles of ‘lean manufacturing’. It is concerned with a system that is process optimization driven. The lean laboratory can be conceived as one which is focused on delivering results in the most efficient way, in terms of cost and/or speed, with the most efficient use of resources. A LIMS system can help with the delivery of this objective.

An example here is with the development, optimization, and expansion of workflows. Laboratories are heterogeneous environments and use multiple types of instrumentation from multiple manufacturers. For this to be effective, laboratories need to choose the instrument that is the most robust for their application.