Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Tech & Science

Growing LIMS: Essential tool for laboratory digital transformation

The digital transformation of laboratories brings many advantages, not least bringing together processes that were once considered highly separate steps.

Published

In this file photo taken on January 27, 2021, Palestinian doctors and technicians work at the IVF laboratory at the Razan Center fertility clinic in Nablus, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank
In this file photo taken on January 27, 2021, Palestinian doctors and technicians work at the IVF laboratory at the Razan Center fertility clinic in Nablus, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank - Copyright AFP/File Jaafar ASHTIYEH
In this file photo taken on January 27, 2021, Palestinian doctors and technicians work at the IVF laboratory at the Razan Center fertility clinic in Nablus, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank - Copyright AFP/File Jaafar ASHTIYEH

As businesses grow, they face increased pressures to do things faster, cheaper, and at greater volume – without adding headcount or significant expense to the business. Digital transformation can help accomplish those goals. An example of how transformation can be beneficial is with ensuring only value-added work is undertaken and that time-to-result is improved (the term ‘lean’ is sometimes used to catch these objectives).

One of the tools of digital transformation across multiple industries is the laboratory information management system (LIMS). Industries that use such systems include healthcare, utilities (such as oil and gas testing laboratories), and in pharmaceuticals.

A LIMS is a system composed of software and hardware that allows a business that is reliant upon analysis and data capture to effectively manage samples and associated results. LIMS is particularly useful for handling complex data. For example, with the processing and reporting of data related to batches of samples from biology laboratories, water treatment facilities, and in relation to drug trials. Another area of application is with food safety testing.

LIMS is also a process for harmonizing and standardizing non–value–added manual workflows by digitizing all the data collected and making it readily available.

Due to the expanding range of applications and the need to capture more data digitally and then to seek inferences from these data, the LIMS market is expected to reach $ 1001.7 million in 2028.

LIMS can be used to create a more productive, integrated lab that drives better outcomes to benefit industry. However, it is important that systems are appropriately validated. It does not matter how good a system is if the validation is not conducted to an applicable standard. For example, errors can occur in terms of tracking data associated with samples, or acceptance criteria may be attributed to the wrong sample.

Examples of the application of LIMS include:

  • Enabling workflow automation.
  • Seeking to reduce human error.
  • Centralizing access and storage of quality control data.
  • Data integrity.
  • Connecting data from multiple functions (such as chemistry and the microbiology laboratory).
  • Putting together a report containing all samples for a given batch, for batch release purposes.
  • Supporting compliance efforts.
  • Tracking reagents and lots.
  • Performing instrument run monitoring
  • Integrating with instruments or other in-lab systems to improve laboratory efficiency.
  • Sample trending.

Another aspect of transformation is with fostering the lean laboratory. This concept of the lean laboratory refers to a management and organization approach derived from the principles of ‘lean manufacturing’. It is concerned with a system that is process optimization driven. The lean laboratory can be conceived as one which is focused on delivering results in the most efficient way, in terms of cost and/or speed, with the most efficient use of resources. A LIMS system can help with the delivery of this objective.

An example here is with the development, optimization, and expansion of workflows. Laboratories are heterogeneous environments and use multiple types of instrumentation from multiple manufacturers. For this to be effective, laboratories need to choose the instrument that is the most robust for their application.

In this article:Analysis, Data, Laboratory, LIMS, Pharmaceuticals, Technology
Written By

Dr. Tim Sandle is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for science news. Tim specializes in science, technology, environmental, and health journalism. He is additionally a practising microbiologist; and an author. He is also interested in history, politics and current affairs.

You may also like:

A DHL cargo plane broke in two after an emergency landing at the Juan Santamaria international airport in Costa Rica, on April 7, 2022 A DHL cargo plane broke in two after an emergency landing at the Juan Santamaria international airport in Costa Rica, on April 7, 2022

World

Cargo plane breaks in two during emergency landing in Costa Rica

A cargo airplane broke up during an emergency landing in Costa Rica on Thursday.

18 hours ago
Novaya Gazeta, the independent paper for which last year's Russian Nobel Peace Prize laureate Dmitry Muratov works, said last month it was leaving Russia over the invasion of Ukraine Novaya Gazeta, the independent paper for which last year's Russian Nobel Peace Prize laureate Dmitry Muratov works, said last month it was leaving Russia over the invasion of Ukraine

World

Russian Nobel laureate Muratov assaulted on train

Russian journalist and Nobel Peace prize laureate Dmitry Muratov was Thursday assaulted on a train by a person who sprayed him with paint.

23 hours ago
Apple's iPhone is back on top in China after six years Apple's iPhone is back on top in China after six years

Tech & Science

Good idea or bad idea? Storing driver details on your iPhone

In the U.S., owners of Apple devices who hold a driver’s license can now add them to their digital wallets. Is this a good...

20 hours ago

Life

Zoos across North America are moving birds indoors to protect them from avian flu

Zoos across North America are moving their birds indoors and away from people and wildlife as avian flu hits.

21 hours ago