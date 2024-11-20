Global Awards winner Junru Xu’s UX contributions at DirecTV: Transforming user privacy and upper funnel experience

Image courtesy of Junru Xu for DirecTV

As digital media and streaming services continue to evolve, user experience (UX) design plays a critical role in making complex technologies accessible and user-friendly. In her role as senior product (UX/UI) designer at DirecTV, Junru Xu has contributed to key projects that emphasize privacy, accessibility, and engagement, aligning with the broader industry trend toward transparent, user-centered design.

Improving privacy controls for enhanced user trust

Ms. Xu’s work on DirecTV’s privacy section reflects a broader shift in UX toward giving users more control over their data. This redesign has provided DirecTV’s user base of over 11 million people with an intuitive interface for managing privacy settings, reviewing data usage, and making informed choices about personal information. Her updates to the privacy policies and Notice sections further streamlined access to complex legal content, helping to demystify privacy terms — a design trend increasingly adopted across the tech industry to build transparency and trust.

In aligning with best practices, Xu introduced specialized privacy management options for individual, business, and employee accounts, demonstrating DirecTV’s commitment to tailoring privacy experiences to varied needs. By focusing on clarity and accessibility, Xu’s work exemplifies industry-wide efforts to make privacy settings understandable and manageable for users of all backgrounds.

Simplifying access to legal policies

Xu also contributed to DirecTV’s Legal Policy Center, consolidating all company policies into a streamlined, user-friendly interface. This update aligns with an industry trend of simplifying access to legal information, making critical policies easier for users to find and understand. Her work on this project improved usability by addressing common user pain points, helping DirecTV deliver a more accessible digital experience that supports transparency.

Designing for accessibility and inclusivity

Accessibility has become a cornerstone of responsible UX design, and Xu’s work on DirecTV’s accessibility flow reflects this commitment. Her redesign enhanced the experience for users with disabilities, including improved navigation features for those with hearing, speech, and vision impairments. Xu’s approach aligns with a larger movement in UX toward designing for inclusivity, ensuring that digital media platforms are welcoming and functional for all users. Her work on this project highlights how accessibility and user-centered design go hand in hand to create a more inclusive digital landscape.

Optimizing the user journey for engagement

In line with UX trends focusing on streamlined user journeys, Xu worked on DirecTV’s upper funnel page to improve the initial customer interaction. Her design of the Package Selection interface allows users to compare service options more easily, supporting informed decision-making and higher engagement — a crucial element for streaming services navigating an increasingly competitive landscape. This redesign, alongside her updates to the channel exploration flow, aligns with industry strategies that prioritize clear, user-friendly content presentation to improve user engagement and satisfaction.

Recognition in the field of UX and product design

Junru Xu’s work at DirecTV demonstrates how thoughtful UX design can meet compliance needs, accessibility requirements, and user expectations. Her approach resonates with broader UX industry goals of transparency and inclusivity, helping users navigate digital spaces with confidence. Beyond her role at DirecTV, Xu has been recognized with awards such as the Red Dot Design Concept Award, A’ Design Award, and Muse Design Award for projects including “Hear Me” and “YOYO.” These accolades reflect her dedication to advancing UX standards and creating experiences that engage and empower users.

Through her work, Xu exemplifies the goals of the UX industry: to provide user-friendly, transparent, and accessible experiences that support users in making informed choices in digital spaces.