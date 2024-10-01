Getting to know Nidhi Kurani’s journey in tech

Photo courtesy of Nidhi Kurani

Augmented reality (AR) gaming involves more than catching virtual creatures or casting digital spells. Just ask Nidhi Kurani, senior manager of Technical Program Management at Niantic Labs, whose tech career matches the versatility of the games she helps create.

Nidhi’s early passion for technology

Nidhi Kurani’s fascination with technology began in her home country of India. Even as a high school student, she recognized technology’s massive potential. “I am very much part of the digital age. In India, anything technological caught my attention. Even in high school, I understood its broader societal implications,” she shares.

Kurani’s passion led her to pursue a master’s degree in Computer Science at the University of Southern California (USC). “I worked on projects from different fields, ranging from networking to web development to software engineering,” the tech professional says.

She recalls developing a multiplayer gaming interface board game that allowed multiple mice on the same terminal. As a result, a group of people could share the screen space and access the resources simultaneously, which was new in the industry.

But as exciting as all that was, Nidhi Kurani’s love for AR drove her to rethink her focus. After all, it was that niche that ignited her imagination. “How incredible that we could tap into the power of AR to enhance our individual experiences with the world around us?” she muses.

“I could imagine nothing more interesting than developing AR in mobile entertainment, so I set about learning everything I could to be at the center of it,” she adds.

Developing leadership skills in gaming with PlayStation

After completing her education and several roles in other industries, Nidhi Kurani once more found her passion for gaming when she joined PlayStation as an engineering program manager.

This role provided her with invaluable experience in managing projects and teams. Kurani worked on systems such as PlayStation’s Wallet, Accounts, and Identity, where she honed her ability to see both the minute details and the big picture.

The tech professional also developed strategies to streamline processes and improve efficiency. “That was by far something I liked about PlayStation. I could develop my ability to lead, organise, and motivate others. These successes meant I could confidently step into my employer’s work culture and lead from day one.”

Improving mobile gaming experiences

After years of experience and perfecting her skills, Niantic was the perfect ground for Nidhi Kurani to thrive. “When I learned more about the company and its similar vision for AR mobile gaming, it was obvious I had found the company where I could put my ideas into action.”

Nidhi Kurani’s perspective on gaming was simple. Contrary to what many people think about it, she does not believe it has to be an isolating activity. Instead, it can be used to connect with the world. “AR is the key. I knew that by taking advantage of it, I could guide the industry in a completely different direction,” she explains.

As the technical program manager at Niantic, Kurani developed and rolled out popular AR games like “Pokémon Go,” “Campfire,” “Monster Hunter,” and “Harry Potter: Wizards Unite.” Furthermore, she has led teams in creating realistic timelines and delivering high-impact features that have become the company’s signature products.

Managing multidisciplinary teams at Niantic

Nidhi Kurani leads a team of hundreds of professionals from various departments, which is no small feat. She roots her management strategy in respecting each team member’s humanity.

When asked if leading such a multifaceted group ever becomes overwhelming, Kurani’s response is confident and enthusiastic.

“I actually thrive on the pressure,” she shares. “I am energized by the challenge of guiding a multidisciplinary team to do what others say is impossible. On any given day, I might review the terms of a project with the Legal Department or go over to the ‘War Room’ to talk with engineers.”

Kurani adds that no matter who she meets with, she listens carefully to hear their concerns and guides everyone toward a project’s completion. “It is exhilarating to juggle multiple components of a plan, all so that the big picture can be accomplished.”

Nidhi’s current projects and goals for AR gaming

Currently, Nidhi Kurani is working on a platform for all Niantic games, leading a team of several technical program managers. This team manages various aspects of games, including trust and safety, growth, revenue, and social features. Additionally, it is developing exciting new features such as content moderation and web stores for game targeting.

Kurani’s efforts are supporting the company by making its games safer and growing its global user base. “My job is immensely rewarding, as through it, I lead my team each day to discover what is truly possible beyond the limits of our imaginations,” she points out.

Through her work, Nidhi Kurani is changing what is possible in AR technology, continually striving to discover new possibilities beyond the limits of imagination.

Gaming may be child’s play for some, but for Nidhi Kurani, is it a serious business. As she continues to level up at Niantic, one thing is for sure: the future of AR gaming is in capable hands. Who knows? The next time gamers are catching Pokémon or battling monsters on their phone, they might just be experiencing a little bit of Nidhi Kurani’s magic.