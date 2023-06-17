Getting the right signal: Best airports for Wi-Fi identified

Workers at airports, ports, railways, buses and metro lines throughout Germany are expected to heed a call for 24-hour walkout - Copyright AFP Christof STACHE

Airport Wi-Fi is an essential tool for many, to either help pass the time before a flight or to finish up that last work email. However, connection speeds vary widely at different airports.

From a seed list of 40 of the world’s busiest airports, the company Betway has revealed the best airports for Wi-Fi based on passenger reviews. To generate the data, a seedlist of the world busiest airports was taken from an online articles and cross checked with a list of hub airports. Wi-Fi ratings were collected using Fight4adar24.

The top 10 placed airports for Wi-Fi are:

1. Incheon International Airport (92% Wi-Fi satisfaction score)

2. Singapore Changi Airport (88%)

3. Hong Kong International Airport (87%)

4. Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport (85%)

5. Dubai International Airport (82%)

6. Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport (81%)

7. Amsterdam Airport Schiphol (80%)

8. Denver International Airport (79%)

8. Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport (79%)

8. Munich Airport (79%)

8. Charlotte Douglas International Airport (79%)

9. Orlando International Airport (78%)

9. San Francisco International Airport (78%)

9. Seattle–Tacoma International Airport (78%)

9. Kuala Lumpur International Airport (78%)

10. Frankfurt am Main International Airport (76%)

10. Harry Reid International Airport (76%)

In terms of the list, Incheon International Airport offers the highest Wi-Fi satisfaction score for travellers looking to stay connected.

In contrast, there are many airports where Wi-Fi signals are weak. The most frequent reason why people receive no Internet when connected to the airport Wi-Fi is because the infrastructure is out of date or there are too many people connected at the same time.

There are also some security concerns to be mindful of. The free Wi-Fi at airports is generally unencrypted and hence it can be easily faked with networks that have similar names. Through this, criminals can create “evil twin” Wi-Fi networks. If a person connects to these networks by mistake then scammers can intercept any unencrypted data sent over the network, including the user’s login credentials. One safeguard is to confirm the name of the Wi-Fi network with the airport staff.

A related concern is business email compromise, by which cybercriminals target business travellers and try to access their email accounts to conduct fraud. Airports make ideal hunting grounds for cyber criminals, in part because there are so many easy marks in one place.

If a potential incident occurs, it is important for the affected passenger to inform airport staff. The airport’s information desk should be able to direct the passenger to its security operations team.