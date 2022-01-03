Germany rejects EU’s climate-friendly plan, calling nuclear power ‘dangerous’

Saint-Laurent Nuclear Power Plant in France. Source - T.A.F.K.A.S. at Dutch Wikipedia. CC SA 3.0.

Draft European Union plans that would allow nuclear and gas energy to remain part of the bloc’s path to a climate-friendly future came under immediate criticism over the weekend from environmentalists and political parties in some member nations.

According to the Associated Press, the EU’s executive commission proposes a classification system for defining what counts as an investment in sustainable energy. Under certain conditions, it would allow gas and nuclear energy to be part of the mix.

The German government said Monday that it considers nuclear energy dangerous and objects to the European Union proposals, after announcing on Friday that three of its six remaining nuclear power plants will be shut down this year, per Digital Journal.

And while Germany is on course to shut down its remaining three nuclear power plants at the end of next year and phase out coal by 2030, France aims to modernize existing reactors and build new ones to meet its future energy needs, reports CTV News Canada.

Germany plans on relying heavily on gas-fueled power plants until they can be replaced by non-polluting sources for energy. The opposing paths taken by two of the EU’s biggest economies have resulted in an awkward situation for the bloc’s executive Commission.

This is because environmentalists have criticized Germany’s emphasis on natural gas, and while it is less polluting than coal – still produces carbon dioxide, the main greenhouse gas when it is burned.

Brokdorf nuclear power plant is located about 40 kilometers (25 miles) northwest of Hamburg on the Elbe River. Source – Alois Staudacher, CC SA 3.0.

Energy use accounts for about three-quarters of the greenhouse gas emissions produced in the EU and is thus instrumental to the 27-nation bloc’s efforts to meet its commitments for curbing global warming.

“We consider nuclear technology to be dangerous,” government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit told reporters in Berlin, noting that the question of what to do with radioactive waste that will last for thousands of generations remains unresolved.

Hebestreit added that Germany “expressly rejects” the EU’s assessment of atomic energy and has repeatedly stated this position toward the commission. It goes without saying that Germany is now considering the next steps to be taken on the issue.

In Austria, Climate Protection Minister Leonore Gewessler from the Greens also sharply rejected the proposed regulation, saying “the EU Commission took a step towards greenwashing nuclear power and fossil gas in a night and fog action.”

“They are harmful to the climate and the environment and destroy the future of our children,” Gewessler said.

The environmental NGO Greenpeace called the Commission draft proposals “a license to greenwash,” adding, “Polluting companies will be delighted to have the EU’s seal of approval to attract cash and keep wrecking the planet by burning fossil gas and producing radioactive waste.”