Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Tech & Science

General Motors raises concerns over the future of renewable energy in Mexico

A senior executive of carmaker General Motors (GM) raised concern about the future of renewable energy usage in Mexico.

Published

Mexico does have a number of renewable energy projects, as shown by the Inauguration of the Azufres III Geothermal Power Plant, Phase 1, in 2015. Source - Presidencia de la República Mexicana, CC SA 2.0.
Mexico does have a number of renewable energy projects, as shown by the Inauguration of the Azufres III Geothermal Power Plant, Phase 1, in 2015. Source - Presidencia de la República Mexicana, CC SA 2.0.

A senior executive of carmaker General Motors (GM) raised concern about the future of renewable energy usage in Mexico, saying that without a solid legal basis for it, automotive investment in Mexico would suffer.

During a panel discussion in Mexico City, Francisco Garza, chief executive of GM Mexico, said it was important for Mexico to forge conditions enabling investment in renewables, to which the company was itself committed, reports Reuters.

“Unfortunately, if the conditions aren’t there, Mexico won’t be a destination for investment, because the conditions won’t be given that permit us to meet our objective of having zero emissions in the long term,” Garza said.

“We’re evaluating that if there aren’t the conditions, that dollar that was going to be invested in Mexico will go to the United States, Brazil, China, or Europe, and Mexico will no longer be a key destination,” he added.

While Garza’s comments did not explicitly reference Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s (AMLO) proposed initiative that electricity should be “owned by the nation, by all Mexicans,” others on the panel did reference it.

General Motors has been one of the top investors in Mexico, dating back to the start of the North American Free Trade Agreement in 1994. Earlier this year, the carmaker announced it planned to invest $1 billion to build electric vehicles in the northern state of Coahuila.

After Garza spoke, a spokesperson for GM Mexico, Teresa Cid told Reuters that GM was “at no time threatening” not to make the investments it had pledged for Mexico.

However, she added that “GM must meet its (zero emissions) vision and we must follow that path,” she said. “So that’s where the risk would be.”

Windturbines near La Ventosa, Oaxaca, Mexico in 2011. Source – Thelmadatter, CC SA 3.0.

Mexico Energy Initiative

The main idea behind AMLO’s plan is to strengthen the Federal Electricity Commission (Comisión Federal de Electricidad, CFE), giving them almost total control over energy in the country. 

To that end, by the middle of October, the Energy Regulatory Commission (CRE) shut down three US-owned terminals that are used to import fuels such as gasoline and diesel and are located in Tuxpan, Veracruz, Puebla City, and Hermosillo, Sonora.

Under AMLO’s new rules, the state-run CFE will continue to dominate the market, with at least a 54 percent share. It will also regain the regulatory powers it had lost to autonomous bodies in 2013.

Fitch Ratings points out that the CRE and the National Hydrocarbon Commission would be abolished, diminishing the system’s operating transparency and competition, as well as leaving no independent arbitrators.

Clean Energy Certificates would also be canceled, eliminating one of the primary mechanisms to promote new clean power generation projects in Mexico.

Currently, about 60 percent of the country’s electricity comes from GenCos, mostly through efficient gas-fired facilities and renewable energy sources. Under the new proposal, private power generation would be limited to 46 percent of the country’s load and must be sold only to CFE through bilateral contracts. 

The proposal could further weaken Mexico’s rule of law and may discourage future private investments in the sector, and that will be a disaster for Mexico’s economy.

In this article:Energy initiative, general motors, investments by GM, Mexico, renewable energty
Written By

Karen Graham is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for environmental news. Karen's view of what is happening in our world is colored by her love of history and how the past influences events taking place today. Her belief in man's part in the care of the planet and our environment has led her to focus on the need for action in dealing with climate change. It was said by Geoffrey C. Ward, "Journalism is merely history's first draft." Everyone who writes about what is happening today is indeed, writing a small part of our history.

You may also like:

Life

Op-Ed: ‘Old Crow’ McConnell gets blasted by the former president in hate-filled rambling statement

Trump is pissed off because of the bi-partisan passage of President Joe Biden's $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill earlier this month.

7 hours ago
Colombian president declares 'end' of Gulf Clan cartel Colombian president declares 'end' of Gulf Clan cartel

World

Colombian president declares 'end' of Gulf Clan cartel

Gulf Clan leader Dairo Antonio Usuga was captured by Colombian authorities on October 23 - Copyright AFP/File Money SHARMAColombia’s President Ivan Duque on Friday...

23 hours ago
Germany agrees tougher curbs on unvaccinated to curb Covid surge Germany agrees tougher curbs on unvaccinated to curb Covid surge

Life

Germany may join Austria in announcing nationwide lockdown due to rise in COVID-19 cases

German Chancellor Angela Merkel (2nd L), North Rhine-Westphalia's State Premier Hendrik Wuest (L) German Finance Minister and candidate for Chancellor Olaf Scholz (2nd R)...

24 hours ago
Biden to briefly transfer power to VP for health check-up Biden to briefly transfer power to VP for health check-up

World

Biden to briefly transfer power to VP for health check-up

US President Joe Biden waves as he arrives at Walter Reed Medical Center for his annual physical - Copyright AFP/File Money SHARMASebastian SmithPresident Joe...

24 hours ago