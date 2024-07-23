Gaurav Puri on improving trust and safety with artificial intelligence and machine learning

Photo courtesy of Gaurav Puri

Opinions expressed by Digital Journal contributors are their own.

While artificial intelligence and machine learning are helping companies grow and cut costs by up to 30%, there’s still a big trust issue.

The risks are real: disinformation, fraud, bias, job loss, social inequalities, and the black box problem make many companies hesitant to fully embrace AI. So even though this emerging tech can boost security and ease these worries, product teams and business leaders often fear it might disrupt innovation and customer service.

That’s where Meta’s Security & Integrity Engineer, Gaurav Puri, steps in. He believes that with the right approach, AI and machine learning can enhance trust and safety while still driving innovation.

What is trust and safety?

Trust and safety is a broad field focused on creating and maintaining secure and reliable environments for online users. It covers a wide range of tasks, like detecting fraud, assessing credit risk, eliminating spam, preventing abuse, and flagging fake accounts.

Cybersecurity also plays a key role in trust and safety, as it ensures digital spaces are protected from security threats. Professionals in this field work to prevent harmful behavior, safeguard data privacy, and build user trust so everyone can have a positive online experience.

How Gaurav harnessed AI and machine learning to improve trust and safety

Gaurav Puri’s journey started with a bachelor’s degree in Electrical and Electronic Engineering from Birla Institute of Technology & Science, Pilani, India. He then earned an M.S. in Operations Research from Columbia University, focusing on machine learning and data science.

While studying, Puri interned at PayPal, where he researched machine fingerprinting for fraud detection and improved the precision and recall of ML models.

“I saw firsthand,” he explains, “how powerful data analytics and AI can be for improving security and protecting users.”

Later, during his tenure at Intuit, Puri noticed how emerging tech can help users beyond simply keeping their data secure. It was there that he created a machine learning model to target users with the right products, boosting conversion rates and sales while improving customer satisfaction. Launching this project had a huge impact by providing essential financial support to small businesses, helping them thrive and contribute to their communities.

“Seeing a direct, positive impact on small business owners and knowing that our efforts made a tangible difference in their success was incredibly rewarding,” Puri says.

Now, at Meta, Puri leads a team focused on tackling key issues like misinformation and platform safety, blending his skills in advanced data analytics, threat modeling, and engineering. He’s leveraging his expertise and leading technology to tackle some of the most pressing security and integrity challenges today, like maintaining public trust and preventing AI-generated misinformation during elections and public health crises.

Innovation and security: Gaurav Puri’s balancing act

While Puri’s experience shows how AI can boost trust and safety, it’s been a challenge to balance these benefits with the neverending corporate push for innovative and profitable products. However, this task is non-optional. Pushing tech boundaries brings risks, so it’s vital to have strong security measures without slowing down progress.

To achieve this balance, Puri uses a “shift left” approach, integrating security from the very beginning of project development. This way, his team can spot and fix potential risks early on, building more secure products and reducing the chance of future vulnerabilities.

He also applies a “defense in depth” strategy, layering multiple security controls throughout the system. If one layer fails, others still protect the data and systems. This helps maintain a stronger overall security posture.

But even after rolling out these strategies, integrating security can feel like a hassle to product teams. “To address this,” Puri explains, “I work on creating a culture of security awareness within my teams and across the organization, showing that security and innovation can go hand in hand.”

Puri also holds regular training sessions and workshops to show product teams how to integrate security into their workflows, making security a shared responsibility and less of a mystery.

For Puri, data is at the core of his approach. He excels in showing product teams and colleagues how advanced analytics and machine learning help to spot patterns and predict potential breaches.

This way, he and his teams can stay one step ahead of malicious actors while giving business stakeholders the space and security to make profitable products and services.

AI can help trust and safety

By building security into products from the start and using data to prevent threats, Gaurav Puri proves that artificial intelligence can strengthen trust and safety without slowing progress. His approach helps both innovators and business leaders see that security and innovation can (and should) work together.

For more of Puri’s insights on AI in trust and safety, follow him on Linkedin.