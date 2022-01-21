Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Tech & Science

Gas giants’ Myanmar exit unlikely to badly damage junta: analysts

Published

The military junta toppled Aung San Suu Kyi's government in 2021
The military junta toppled Aung San Suu Kyi's government in 2021 - Copyright AFP/File STR
The military junta toppled Aung San Suu Kyi's government in 2021 - Copyright AFP/File STR

The exit of energy titans TotalEnergies and Chevron from Myanmar’s billion dollar gas industry has been hailed by rights groups, but analysts say it will not significantly weaken the generals and may even enrich the military in the short term.

Both firms had faced pressure to cut financial links with the junta that toppled Aung San Suu Kyi’s government last year and has since killed more than 1,400 people in a crackdown on dissent, according to a monitoring group.

The French firm and US oil major Chevron will withdraw from the Yadana gas field in the Andaman Sea, which provides electricity to the local Burmese and Thai population.

Myanmar’s gas industry — which Human Rights Watch says generates $1 billion a year — has so far evaded swingeing sanctions imposed by the United States and EU on lucrative military-owned timber and jade enterprises.

Friday’s “announcement is certainly significant,” Manny Maung, Myanmar researcher at Human Rights Watch told AFP.

“But there is a lot more pressure needed to defeat this junta for good. 

“Governments no longer have an excuse to delay imposing targeted sanctions on oil and gas entities… to prevent any other unscrupulous entities from entering the market.”

TotalEnergies and Chevron’s departure will deprive the junta of hundreds of millions of dollars a year in foreign revenue as the economy it presides over tanks from months of unrest and a mass walkout.

TotalEnergies alone paid around $176 million to Myanmar authorities in 2020 in the form of taxes and “production rights”, according to the company’s own financial statements.

Naw Susanna Hla Hla Soe, a minister in a shadow government dominated by lawmakers from Suu Kyi’s party which is working to topple the military said the news sent a “very strong message” to the junta.

“Other companies must follow Total’s example to put even more pressure on the generals,” she added. 

– ‘No confidence’ –

If the French and American titans were willing — belatedly — to bow to rights groups and activist pressure, there are others with fewer qualms about making money in junta-run Myanmar.

“It will be harder to force the hand of Asian investors because their human rights commitments and the stakeholder pressures on them are lower,” Dr Htwe Htwe Thein at Curtin University in Australia, told AFP.

Others say it is possible the junta will profit short-term from any change in ownership.

The withdrawal of TotalEnergies is “a big vote of no confidence in the regime”, International Crisis Group’s Myanmar senior advisor Richard Horsey told AFP.

But the junta would likely be able to “sell the departing operators’ stakes”, he added — which would inject much needed hard currency into the state coffers. 

The military would also be able to “attract and negotiate favourable terms and signature payments from operators in jurisdictions beyond the scope of Western sanctions”.

TotalEnergies will not exit immediately — it said in a statement it will continue to operate the site for the next six months at the latest until its contractual period ends.

“As things stand… Means likely cash windfall for the regime unless ways are found to prevent that, which must be priority,” Horsey said on Twitter.

And the generals’ economic portfolio stretches far beyond gas, and includes interests in mines, banks, agriculture and tourism, providing the military with a colossal — and closely guarded — fortune.

The jade industry alone — dominated by military-owned business — provides the military with billions of dollars a year in off-the-books revenue, analysts say.

There also remains the question of how easy TotalEnergies and Chevron will find it to exit junta-ruled Myanmar, said Htwe Htwe Thein, citing Norway’s Telenor, which announced it was withdrawing in July, but whose exit has been held up by the military.

“Total may suffer the same fate,” she said.

In this article:Coup, Myanmar
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

A man gets a Covid-19 jab at a vaccination station in Vienna on August 25, 2021; from February 2022, vaccinations against the virus will be mandatory for adults in Austria A man gets a Covid-19 jab at a vaccination station in Vienna on August 25, 2021; from February 2022, vaccinations against the virus will be mandatory for adults in Austria

World

Austria parliament approves mandatory Covid vaccination

A man gets a Covid-19 jab at a vaccination station in Vienna on August 25, 2021; from February 2022, vaccinations against the virus will...

22 hours ago
Racial Justice George Floyd Racial Justice George Floyd

World

Jury selection begins in US trial of officers involved in Floyd arrest

Now the other three ex-police officers on the scene are going on trial for their actions that day -- or rather their failure to...

21 hours ago

Life

New Florida bill aims to prohibit making people feel ‘discomfort’ over racial bias in America’s past

Students in a Chicago school. Source - Chicago 2016. CC SA 2.0.A new bill in Florida would ban public schools and private businesses from...

19 hours ago
Advances including Covid-19 vaccines and risks like a rising tide of misinformation have placed the "Doomsday Clock" at 100 seconds to midnight, according to scientists and security experts, a measurement unchanged since 2019 Advances including Covid-19 vaccines and risks like a rising tide of misinformation have placed the "Doomsday Clock" at 100 seconds to midnight, according to scientists and security experts, a measurement unchanged since 2019

World

Glimmers of hope, but Doomsday Clock stuck at 100 seconds to midnight

The "Doomsday Clock," representing the judgment of leading science and security experts about perils to human existence.

3 hours ago