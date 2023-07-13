From Pakistan to Coventry: Building a new tech future across universities

Passengers board a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight at Kabul airport - Copyright AFP Aamir QURESHI

Coventry University and the National University of Sciences and Technology, a U.K. and Pakistani academic institution, are to launch two new scientific laboratories in Pakistan. These new centred are the Internet of Things (IoT) and Human-Robot Interaction (HRI) laboratories.

Through this new collaboration it is hoped both institutions will be able to enhance their research capabilities and also to promote the further international recognition of science and technology.

The project is being led by Professor Elena Gaura, Director of Data Science and Emerging Technologies at Coventry University and Professor James Brusey, Co-Director of Coventry University’s Centre for Computational Science and Mathematical Modelling.

IoT research hub

With the two centres, it is hoped that the IoT laboratory will investigate how physical objects, embedded with sensors, software, and other technologies, connect and exchange data with other devices and systems over the Internet.

In the coming years, IoT is set to be influenced by:

The Metaverse.

Generative AI.

Industry-Led Data Models.

Sustained Digital Processes.

However, there are still a lot of challenges and issues that need to be addressed to achieve the full potential of IoT.

The IoT facility also aims to develop solutions to local problems and add value to society by achieving new levels of performance through modern technology.

Human-robot interactions

With the HRI laboratory, this is dedicated to the understanding, designing, and evaluating robotic systems for use by or with people. The HRI facility also seeks to utilise techniques such as artificial intelligence and computer modelling to improve the ways in which people and machines work together.

Active HRI development depends on natural language processing, many aspects of HRI are continuations of human communications.

Both research facilities were launched in June.

The universities will collaborate to ensure the joint supervision of students working on different projects conducted through the two labs. Through this it is expected that stronger academic linkages will develop between the faculty members of both sides.