From code to community: Velmurugan Dhakshnamoorthy’s role in securing digital governance

Photo courtesy of Velmurugan Dhakshnamoorthy

Opinions expressed by Digital Journal contributors are their own.

In Singapore’s technology sector, Velmurugan Dhakshnamoorthy serves as the lead technical architect at Tech Mahindra. Over the past seven years, he has focused on architecting and implementing cloud computing solutions across different platforms.

Professional development and achieving recognition

Velmurugan’s career spans more than two decades, showcasing his proficiency and growth in the digital sector. From his early days as a database administrator in Bangalore to his current role leading cloud migrations and designing and deploying cloud infrastructures, he has led cross-functional teams to improve business security and efficiency.

“In this digital age, the cloud isn’t just about storage or computation anymore,” Velmurugan reflects. “It’s integral to digital governance and modern operations. And with that comes an immense responsibility.”

His sense of responsibility has since been widely recognized. Velmurugan recently received a 2024 Global Recognition Award that underscores his growing influence in the field. This prestigious honor acknowledges his achievements and contributions to the APAC region’s cloud architecture and digital transformation.

This award adds to his list of achievements, including multiple ACE Awards, Standing Ovation, Pat On The Back, Bravo & Special Recognition Awards from Tech Mahindra, and the International Achievers’ Award from the Indian Achievers’ Forum. These recognitions acknowledge his technical expertise and ability to apply complex technological concepts to tangible business outcomes.

Building trust in digital government

Velmurugan grounds his work in practical application. Alongside his work with non-government organizations (NGOs), he has collaborated with the Singapore Corporate Regulatory Authority to design, architect and develop a secure and scalable government registration portal.

He led the implementation of a fully automated disaster recovery solution for this project, enhancing security and compliance while improving the efficiency of government services. This creative solution showed how cloud technology could make government services more efficient, accessible, and secure.

“When we discuss government services moving to the cloud, we are not merely addressing a technological transition,” Velmurugan explains. “We are building and maintaining public trust in digital systems. Every line of code, every security protocol, every disaster recovery plan — I believe that each one contributes to citizens’ confidence in their government’s digital presence.”

Beyond borders: A Pan-Asian influence

Velmurugan bridges innovative ideas with practical solutions in an industry driven by new concepts. His approach to cloud architecture includes consideration of how these systems integrate into broader societal contexts.

“The work entails designing solid cloud systems and ensuring these systems can adapt to different sectors, particularly in finance and healthcare where data privacy is crucial,” he notes.

From working across multiple countries in the APAC region, this diversity enhances his ability to create flexible, compliant cloud solutions tailored to specific national requirements while maintaining core best practices.

“In Malaysia, we may focus on Islamic banking compliance, while in Australia, it’s about adhering to the Consumer Data Right,” he elaborates. “The underlying cloud architecture must be agile enough to accommodate these variations without compromising security or efficiency.”

Fostering a culture of continuous learning

Velmurugan demonstrates his commitment to education and mentorship beyond his corporate responsibilities. As a trustee of the Dhakshra Educational and Charitable Trust, he actively supports the growth of future tech talent.

“Technology evolves continuously,” Velmurugan says. “Current solutions may quickly become outdated. That is why I support continuous learning—within my team at Tech Mahindra and in the broader community.”

He mentors early-career professionals and conducts knowledge-sharing sessions on cloud computing and security. The Global Recognition Awards acknowledges his technical expertise and his contribution to inspiring the next generation.

Velmurugan discusses the future of cloud computing in the APAC region, “The future involves creating secure and inclusive digital ecosystems that are aligned with our societal values. That is the work that motivates me.” Through his work in digital governance, education, and mentorship, he demonstrates how technologists can impact systems and society.