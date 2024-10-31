From code to cloud: Hemanth Volikatla’s ascendant path in tech

Photo courtesy of Growtika on Unsplash

Silicon Valley is the headquarters of the world’s most iconic tech and software companies. And in these companies, only a few have dared to look beyond like Hemanth Volikatla does.

With over two decades of experience at companies like HP, Accenture, IBM, and SAP, Volikatla starts a path toward IT excellence. His career from a software engineer to a Senior Technical Service Manager at SAP Americas proves his dedication to innovation, problem-solving, and excellence and highlights his role in shaping the technological landscape.

Navigating the clouds: crafting the foundation

Hemanth Volikatla’s journey in the tech industry began over twenty years ago, beginning with a passion for understanding and manipulating software’s building blocks. Holding a Bachelor’s degree in Computer Application and a Master’s degree in Science in Information Systems, he equipped himself with fundamental knowledge before taking on software development and AI.

His initial foray into technology as a software engineer started a distinguished career. Working with programming languages and database environments ranging from SAP HANA, MSSQL, Oracle, Sybase, to JAVA, Volikatla did more than merely contribute to projects; he reimagined them.

“Technology, to me, has always been about solving problems, about taking what we know and pushing toward what we can imagine,” says Volikatla, looking back on his early years in the industry. “A critical part of the solution was to become fluent in the versatile programming languages and to delve more into database environments—only to discover that the learning process never ends, it only evolves.”

The arrival of cloud computing marked a shift in Volikatla’s career, steering him toward the potential of cloud environments. His Senior Technical Service Manager role at SAP America involves guiding, mentoring, protecting clients’ interests, and ensuring their investments in technology yield maximum benefit. Thanks to his thorough understanding of cloud platforms like Azure, Amazon Web Services, and Google Cloud, Volikatla’s work has helped assist businesses navigate modern technology.

A legacy of miles and miles of achievements

Volikatla’s collaboration with global clients shows his ability to deliver critical support in leveraging cloud solutions. His technical expertise has led to significant enhancements—one noteworthy being the 15.6 billion dollar investment contract he helped secure with Stanley Black & Decker Inc. Within the terms of this contract, the acclaimed Fortune 500 firm (specializing in industrial tools and household hardware), implemented a solution for running their finances in SAP’s Hana Enterprise Cloud. It was Volikatla’s job to ensure that production remained optimal to complete the financial reporting.

Volikatla’s numerous recognitions and awards throughout his career prove his expertise. His significant role in a joint project between HP and SAP—which involved the integration of service registries—earned him international recognition. His achievements with Procter and Gamble, where he optimized critical business programs, also led to substantial revenue growth, further cementing his legacy in tech.

“These recognitions represent the spirit of innovation that drives our industry forward,” Volikatla remarks. From laying down lines of code to conceptualizing cloud strategies that drive global businesses, Volikatla’s interesting career speaks volumes about the power of next-gen technology.