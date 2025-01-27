From barstools to big ideas: 100 weeks of Edmonton Tech Wednesdays

Mykola Holovetskyi runs Tech Wednesdays, a weekly meetup in Edmonton. - Photo by Digital Journal

We found ourselves in the heart of Edmonton on a frigid January evening, stepping into Greta Bar to experience Tech Wednesdays.

Two of us from Digital Journal were in the city to meet locals, dive deep into the innovation ecosystem, and connect with people shaping the future of technology — a weekly gathering that has quietly become a cornerstone of the city’s tech community.

Coats were piled up on tables while informal seating had been rearranged into pods of conversation.

Amid the scene, we met a physicist from the Philippines transitioning into Edmonton’s tech sector, a pedal bike tour company exploring e-bike technology, Ukrainian programmers navigating their new city, and a 3D printing expert proudly showcasing a freshly printed car prototype.

To name a few.

Sitting on barstools beneath the glow of flashing arcade games, the atmosphere was as eclectic as the attendees.

Some sipped beer while discussing tech trends, others opted for water, and we leaned against the bar, taking it all in.

This diverse mix of people — from curious newcomers to seasoned professionals — perfectly captures the spirit of Tech Wednesdays.

It’s an inclusive and casual space for people across industries to collide, connect, and innovate and the event is totally free to attend.

If you’re new to tech, looking to figure out Edmonton, or just want to meet people, this event is for you.

Grassroots meetups matter

Tech Wednesdays was founded in March 2023 by Paul Bakhmut, who envisioned a space where Edmontonians could connect with technology and each other.

Mykola Holovetskyi, an active attendee from the early days, officially took over in December 2023 and now runs the event.

Attendance varies, attracting a handful of people to dozens. Occasionally, special guests or events draw larger crowds, but the true focus is on making meaningful connections.

“This event is for everyone,” Holovetskyi emphasizes. “Whether you’re a newcomer, a business owner looking to integrate tech, or just tech-curious, this is the place to start.”

What makes grassroots meetups like Tech Wednesdays so vital is its lack of pretence.

They’re purposefully not flashy, and the mixed bag of attendees — from researchers and startup founders to people curious about tech — makes every week feel like a new experience.

“Even if you don’t meet someone who can directly help you,” Holovetskyi says, “you’ll likely meet someone who can introduce you to the local scene.”

It’s this sense of discovery and serendipity that keeps people coming back.

Defining Edmonton’s tech identity

On January 29, Tech Wednesdays celebrates its 100th event, marking a milestone in Edmonton’s ongoing journey to define its tech identity.

Initiatives like Startup TNT, Edmonton Startup Week, and Tech Wednesdays are all part of the city’s evolving ecosystem.

Events range from large-scale life sciences conferences, such as those hosted by Alberta’s API, to academic gatherings where PhDs share groundbreaking ideas. These initiatives, each unique in scope, are shaping what Edmonton’s tech ecosystem will ultimately become.

Startup TNT, also founded in Edmonton, has expanded across Western Canada and raised millions for startups.

Holovetskyi sees Tech Wednesdays as complementary.

“TNT is about investing in startups. We’re about fostering the connections that make those startups possible,” he says.

For Holovetskyi, the future of Tech Wednesdays is about sustainability and growth.

He’s exploring sponsorships to keep the event free and fund community-building initiatives like free drinks and food.

“This event will always be free,” he insists. “It’s about giving back to the community and helping others build their futures.”

Tech Wednesdays shows how grassroots efforts can make an impact.

From its humble beginnings to its 100th milestone, the event has proven that fostering genuine connections in a relaxed setting can drive collaboration and introductions.

For those new to Edmonton’s tech community, it’s a welcoming place to start.

