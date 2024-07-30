Connect with us

French DJ star of Olympics show reports cyberbullying

AFP

Published

The controversial scene, which included a catwalk sequence, was intended to promote tolerance - Copyright AFP/File Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV

A French DJ and lesbian activist has filed a complaint with prosecutors over cyberbullying and death threats linked to her performance during the Olympics opening ceremony, her lawyer and a source close to the case said Tuesday. 

Barbara Butch, a body-positive feminist, was at the centre of a scene including dancers and drag queens during Friday’s show that was reminiscent of depictions of the Last Supper, the final meal that Jesus is said to have shared with his apostles. 

Organisers have said they intended to portray a pagan feast and meant no offence, but Catholic groups, French bishops and US presidential candidate Donald Trump have slammed the scene as being a disrespectful parody. 

Butch on Monday wrote in an Instagram post that she had become the target of “particularly violent… cyber-harassment”. 

“Although at first I decided not to speak out to let the haters cool down, the messages I receive are increasingly extreme,” she said. 

But “I won’t shut up. I’m not afraid of those who hide behind a screen, or a pseudonym, to spew their hatred and frustrations… I’m committed, and I’m proud.” 

She attached a statement by her lawyer Audrey Msellati saying her client had been “threatened with death, torture and rape” and had been the target of “anti-Semitic, homophobic, sexist and fat-shaming insults”. 

“She is today filing several complaints against these acts, whether committed by French nationals or foreigners, and intends to prosecute anyone who intimidates her in the future,” she said. 

The source close to the case confirmed this. 

Msellati on Tuesday told AFP she believed the DJ’s French critics “can’t stand her representing France, because she’s a woman, a lesbian, fat and Jewish”.

“The problem is their intolerance,” she added.

The scene — intended to promote tolerance of different sexual and gender identities — also featured French actor Philippe Katerine, who appeared on a silver serving dish, almost naked and painted blue. 

He was meant to be Dionysus, the Greek god of wine and pleasure, who was father of Sequana, the goddess of the River Seine. 

Olympics organising committee spokeswoman Anne Descamps said her team stood by its artists.

“We strongly condemn the cyber bullying that our ceremony and artistic team have been subjected to,” she said.  

“It depicts a pagan feast,” she insisted. “If any people have been offended, it was not intentional.” 

Trump on Monday told Fox News: “I’m very open-minded but I thought what they did was a disgrace.” 

