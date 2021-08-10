Forget 5G, academia aims to deliver 6G communications

Anything connected to the internet — from smartphones to power plant controllers — can be manipulated. — Photo: © Manan Vatsyayana/AFP/Getty Images

5G remains a relatively new thing in tech, but preparations are advancing in terms of delivering 6G and with it the next-generation in wireless and communications technologies. The center of excellence for this new technological wave is in the U.K. where the objective is to assess how multi-gigabit bandwidths that will be 50 to 100 times higher than today can evolve as well as how such technology can be integrated into society.

The developments will include building demonstrations in the terahertz (THz) frequency band in order for the 6th generation wireless mobile communication (6G) to operate. This means targeting frequencies above 100 GHz. Here, the primary focus is on the D-band (150 GHz) and the H-band (300 GHz). For the typical consumer, this will lead to download speeds that are around ten times faster than is currently possible with 5G.

In addition to significantly higher transmission rates, 6G also promises to deliver shorter delay times, greater device density and the integration of artificial intelligence.

As to how this may come about, most technologists are looking upwards. This includes ideas like creating a series of satellites to help to deliver quantum networking. Back to earth, a new generation of fiber optic cables will also be needed ad key to these are ultrafast electro-optical modulators. This type of advanced technology is necessary in order to convert data signals from terahertz transmission to optical transmission, enabling the benefits of 6G to be delivered to homes and businesses.

To help deliver the 6th generation for the world, two U.K. universities, located in Bristol and London (Kings College), have launched a joint 6G Futures Centre, designed to herald research into next generation wireless technologies.

The center will look into areas like telecommunications networks, cyber, artificial intelligence, digital humanities, social sciences and arts to help shape the future of mobile technology for individuals and society. In addition to this, there will be a need for novel architectures, incorporating federated exchange and self-synthesising mechanisms, and to embed blockchain, quantum and federated AI technologies.

Another area of interest is to assess how 5G technology needs to evolve in order to meet the future-state. This requires parallel considerations of ‘green’ technologies, vertical industry engagement and network slicing requirements for new operating systems.

Commenting on the launch, one of the masterminds behind the initiative, Professor Dimitra Simeonidou (Bristol University) said: “The public is only beginning to see first-hand the enormous potential of 5G networks, an area which we have been working on for many years. Through this new centre, we will now focus on the next generation mobile networks – 6G and beyond – and the truly awe-inspiring capabilities these will bring.”

The center will have a combined research force of 3,200 technicians and scientists, and backing of £100 million has been raised. The world awaits…