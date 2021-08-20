For the first time in recorded history, rain fell at the summit of Greenland’s ice sheet

On April 19, IceBridge's 23rd flight of the Arctic 2011 campaign surveyed numerous glaciers in southeast Greenland including Kangerdlugssuaq Glacier. Source NASA ICE/ Michael Studinger. Public Domain

Rain fell for several hours at the highest point on the Greenland ice sheet last weekend, marking the first rainfall event in recorded history at a location that rarely creeps above freezing temperatures.

At the same time, temperatures at the summit, a point roughly two miles above sea level, rose above freezing for the third time in less than a decade.

Scientists with the National Snow and Ice Data Center (NCIDC) at the University of Colorado confirmed on Wednesday that rain was observed Saturday at Summit Station, a research facility that sits atop the Greenland ice sheet and is operated year-round by the National Science Foundation.

Summit Station, which sits at an elevation of 10,551 feet above sea level, and the rain event began on Saturday at 5 a.m. local time, lasting three days.

The warm air fueled an extreme rain event that dumped 7 billion tons of water on the ice sheet, enough to fill the Reflecting Pool at the National Mall in Washington, DC, nearly 250,000 times, according to CNN News.

The NSIDC said it was the heaviest rainfall on the ice sheet since record-keeping began in 1950, and the amount of ice mass lost on Sunday was seven times higher than the daily average for this time of year.

NBC News is reporting the amount of rainfall experienced over this past weekend caused significant melting at the summit and an historic rain event

g the ice sheet’s southeastern coast. This event occurred after the region experienced a separate extensive melting event in late July.

These latest melting events are adding to the concerns that climate change is rapidly melting the ice in the Arctic, which will only increase sea-level rise around the globe.

Summit Station in Greenland sits at an elevation of 10,551 feet above sea level. Source – Peter West = National Science Foundation, Public Domain.

Historic it may be, but good news it’s not

The Washington Post is calling this a “major melting event,” and with good reason. Greenland’s 656,000-square-mile ice sheet does expand and contract as part of natural variations, however, global warming has kicked the melting of the ice into overdrive.

Studies have estimated that without aggressive climate interventions, the Arctic Ocean could be ice-free in the summers by 2050.

Jennifer Mercer, program officer for the Office of Polar Programs at the National Science Foundation, said because of the significant rain event, operations at the Summit Station would need to change:

“It means that we need to consider weather events that we have not had to deal with before in the history of our operations there,” she told CNN. “Increasing weather events including melting, high winds, and now rain, over the last 10 years have occurred outside the range of what is considered normal. And these seem to be occurring more and more.”