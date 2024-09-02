Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Tech & Science

Folded solution: Advancing brain-computer interfaces

This highly invasive procedure typically entails a prolonged recovery period and poses severe infection risks.
Avatar photo

Published

Deep brain stimulation (DBS) is a neurosurgical procedure involving the placement of a medical device called a neurostimulator. — Image by Hellerhoff, via Wikipedia (CC BY-SA 3.0)
Deep brain stimulation (DBS) is a neurosurgical procedure involving the placement of a medical device called a neurostimulator. — Image by Hellerhoff, via Wikipedia (CC BY-SA 3.0)

‘Origami-inspired’ folding electrodes could reduce surgery needed to treat brain conditions, according to a new study. This is based on data collated by a research team led by the University of Oxford and the University of Cambridge.

The researchers have created new ‘origami-inspired’ brain electrodes that can fold up to a fraction of their full size. This advance could significantly reduce the amount of surgery needed to treat conditions such as epilepsy, or to install brain-computer interfaces.

Measuring brain electrical activity is essential to accurately diagnose and treat conditions such as epilepsy. However, this often requires surgeons to cut out a large window in the skull (a craniotomy) to place electrodes directly onto the brain surface.

This highly invasive procedure typically entails a prolonged recovery period and poses severe infection risks.

The new study, published in Nature Communications, demonstrated that using a folding design for brain electrodes could reduce the incision area needed by about five times, without affecting functionality.

Senior author Associate Professor Christopher Proctor (Department of Engineering Science, University of Oxford) explains: “This study presents a new approach to directly interfacing with large areas of the brain through a key-hole like surgery. The potential significance of this work is two-fold.”

With these benefits, Proctor states: “First, there is the promise of a less invasive diagnostic tool for epilepsy patients. Second, we envision the minimally invasive nature will enable new applications in brain machine interfaces.”

When fully expanded, the device resembles a flat, rectangular silicone wafer with 32 embedded electrodes, attached to a cable. The wafer – around 70 microns thick (about the width of a human hair)- is then folded up, accordion-like, enabling it to fit through a slit just 6mm across.

Once in position on the brain surface, a pressurised fluid-filled chamber in the wafer inflates and unfolds the device to cover an area five times larger, up to 600 square millimetres.

In comparison, applying a non-folding device of the same size would typically require cutting out an area of at least 600 square millimetres from the skull.

The researchers confirmed the device’s functionality by testing it on anaesthetised pigs, using facilities at the Universities of Cambridge and Bologna. This demonstrated that the unfolded electrodes were able to accurately detect and record brain activity.

According to the team, the device could potentially start to be used to treat human patients within a few years. Around 50 million people worldwide have epilepsy, which carries a risk of premature death up to three times higher than for the general population (according to the World Health Organization).

According to the researchers, the fold-up design could also reduce the amount of surgery needed to install brain-computer interfaces, which could benefit people with disabilities as well as optimise human-computer interactions.

In this article:AI, Brain, Chip, Computers, electrodes, Machine
Avatar photo
Written By

Dr. Tim Sandle is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for science news. Tim specializes in science, technology, environmental, business, and health journalism. He is additionally a practising microbiologist; and an author. He is also interested in history, politics and current affairs.

You may also like:

The poem from 19th-century activist and poet Emma Lazarus "New Colossus" is engraved on the base of New York's Statue of Liberty as an ode to US immigrants The poem from 19th-century activist and poet Emma Lazarus "New Colossus" is engraved on the base of New York's Statue of Liberty as an ode to US immigrants

World

Op-Ed: Death by euphemism — Immigration reality vs politics

“Pity the poor immigrant”, indeed because you may well be joining them at this rate

21 hours ago
US regulators have begun investigating tech giants' investments in generative artificial intelligence startups including OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT US regulators have begun investigating tech giants' investments in generative artificial intelligence startups including OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT

Business

Workplace coercion: Employees prefer human performance monitors over AI

The core finding is that surveillance tools cause people to feel a greater loss of autonomy than oversight by humans, according to the research.

19 hours ago
Anti-whaling activist Paul Watson was arrested in July in Nuuk, the capital of the autonomous Danish territory of Greenland Anti-whaling activist Paul Watson was arrested in July in Nuuk, the capital of the autonomous Danish territory of Greenland

World

Anti-whaling fight continues from prison, Watson says

Anti-whaling activist Paul Watson was arrested in July in Nuuk, the capital of the autonomous Danish territory of Greenland - Copyright AFP/File Miguel MEDINACamille...

21 hours ago
Hvaldimir first appeared off Norway's coast in 2019 Hvaldimir first appeared off Norway's coast in 2019

World

‘Russian spy’ whale found dead in Norway

Hvaldimir first appeared off Norway's coast in 2019 - Copyright AFP/File Miguel MEDINAA Beluga whale whose strange harness sparked suspicions it was trained by...

21 hours ago