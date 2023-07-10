Florida’s extreme heatwave leads to ‘shocking’ ocean temperatures

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration oceanographic research ship NOAAS Kaimimoana (R 333) services an Atlas buoy in the equatorial Pacific Ocean. Atlas buoys measure ocean temperature at varying depths and provide warning of upcoming El Niño and La Niña events. Source - National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration photo. Public Domain

Not only is Florida sizzling in record-breaking heat, but the ocean waters that surround the state are scorching, as well.

After a weekend of broiling heat waves in the Southwest and South Florida, more extreme heat is forecast to build throughout the week. The National Weather Service heat advisory has been extended to Wednesday evening for all of South Florida, from Naples to Miami to Fort Lauderdale areas.

The region’s heat index is forecast to range from 105 to 110 degrees. Florida is seeing its warmest year on record in many places, with temperatures running 3 to 5 degrees above normal.

The sweltering conditions come as Miami is already on track to see its hottest year on record. The city has already broken 15 record daily temperatures — seven of which took place last month, according to member station WLRN.

“Downright shocking” water temperatures

The Washington Post is reporting that the unprecedented ocean warmth around the state — connected to historically warm oceans worldwide — is further intensifying its heat wave and stressing coral reefs, with conditions that could end up strengthening hurricanes.

The latest heat dome has been cooking the Sunshine State for the past couple of weeks and has made coastal waters extremely warm, including “downright shocking” temperatures of 92 to 96 degrees in the Florida Keys, meteorologist, and journalist Ben Henson said Sunday in a tweet.

“That’s boiling for them! More typically it would be in the upper 80s,” tweeted Jeff Berardelli, chief meteorologist and climate specialist at WFLA-TV in Tampa.

NOAA Marine Heatwave Scale as of July 9, 2023.

The warmth registers as a Category 3 out of 5 on the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s marine heatwave scale. NOAA defines a marine heat wave as a period with persistent and unusually warm ocean temperatures, “which can have significant impacts on marine life as well as coastal communities and economies.” The agency describes Category 3 as “severe.”

The hot waters around Florida are connected to record-breaking ocean heat worldwide. About 40 percent of the world’s oceans are facing a marine heat wave, NOAA reported. That is the highest percentage on record, and it could reach 50 percent by September.

The bathwater warm temperatures in the ocean make it much more difficult for hot, humid temperatures to cool off after the sun goes down. Numerous records for temperatures and heat indexes have been broken since mid-June, and the heat wave is expected to continue for at least a week.

According to Brian McNoldy, senior research associate at the University of Miami and hurricane expert for Capital Weather Gang. Miami’s heat index soared to 110 degrees on Monday and has reached at least 100 on 30 straight days.

“It’s an astounding, prolonged heat wave even for a place that’s no stranger to sultry weather,” said McNoldy, who also cautioned that the warm waters could make tropical storms or hurricanes stronger. “It’s not something we like to see near land simply because it would allow a storm to maintain a high intensity right up to landfall or rapidly intensify as it approaches landfall.”