Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Tech & Science

Florida’s extreme heatwave leads to ‘shocking’ ocean temperatures

Not only is Florida sizzling in record-breaking heat, but the ocean waters that surround the state are scorching, as well.
Avatar photo

Published

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration oceanographic research ship NOAAS Kaimimoana (R 333) services an Atlas buoy in the equatorial Pacific Ocean. Atlas buoys measure ocean temperature at varying depths and provide warning of upcoming El Niño and La Niña events. Source - National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration photo. Public Domain
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration oceanographic research ship NOAAS Kaimimoana (R 333) services an Atlas buoy in the equatorial Pacific Ocean. Atlas buoys measure ocean temperature at varying depths and provide warning of upcoming El Niño and La Niña events. Source - National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration photo. Public Domain

Not only is Florida sizzling in record-breaking heat, but the ocean waters that surround the state are scorching, as well.

After a weekend of broiling heat waves in the Southwest and South Florida, more extreme heat is forecast to build throughout the week. The National Weather Service heat advisory has been extended to Wednesday evening for all of South Florida, from Naples to Miami to Fort Lauderdale areas.

The region’s heat index is forecast to range from 105 to 110 degrees. Florida is seeing its warmest year on record in many places, with temperatures running 3 to 5 degrees above normal.

The sweltering conditions come as Miami is already on track to see its hottest year on record. The city has already broken 15 record daily temperatures — seven of which took place last month, according to member station WLRN.

“Downright shocking” water temperatures

The Washington Post is reporting that the unprecedented ocean warmth around the state — connected to historically warm oceans worldwide — is further intensifying its heat wave and stressing coral reefs, with conditions that could end up strengthening hurricanes.

The latest heat dome has been cooking the Sunshine State for the past couple of weeks and has made coastal waters extremely warm, including “downright shocking” temperatures of 92 to 96 degrees in the Florida Keys, meteorologist, and journalist Ben Henson said Sunday in a tweet.

“That’s boiling for them! More typically it would be in the upper 80s,” tweeted Jeff Berardelli, chief meteorologist and climate specialist at WFLA-TV in Tampa.

NOAA Marine Heatwave Scale as of July 9, 2023.

The warmth registers as a Category 3 out of 5 on the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s marine heatwave scale. NOAA defines a marine heat wave as a period with persistent and unusually warm ocean temperatures, “which can have significant impacts on marine life as well as coastal communities and economies.” The agency describes Category 3 as “severe.”

The hot waters around Florida are connected to record-breaking ocean heat worldwide. About 40 percent of the world’s oceans are facing a marine heat wave, NOAA reported. That is the highest percentage on record, and it could reach 50 percent by September.

The bathwater warm temperatures in the ocean make it much more difficult for hot, humid temperatures to cool off after the sun goes down. Numerous records for temperatures and heat indexes have been broken since mid-June, and the heat wave is expected to continue for at least a week.

According to Brian McNoldy, senior research associate at the University of Miami and hurricane expert for Capital Weather Gang. Miami’s heat index soared to 110 degrees on Monday and has reached at least 100 on 30 straight days.

“It’s an astounding, prolonged heat wave even for a place that’s no stranger to sultry weather,” said McNoldy, who also cautioned that the warm waters could make tropical storms or hurricanes stronger. “It’s not something we like to see near land simply because it would allow a storm to maintain a high intensity right up to landfall or rapidly intensify as it approaches landfall.”

In this article:Category 3 marine heatwave, Florida heatwave, Marine temperatures, temperatures and heat indexes, unprecedented ocean warmth
Avatar photo
Written By

Karen Graham is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for environmental news. Karen's view of what is happening in our world is colored by her love of history and how the past influences events taking place today. Her belief in man's part in the care of the planet and our environment has led her to focus on the need for action in dealing with climate change. It was said by Geoffrey C. Ward, "Journalism is merely history's first draft." Everyone who writes about what is happening today is indeed, writing a small part of our history.

You may also like:

Legislation lets anyone 16 and over make the switch of their legal gender on the basis of a simple statement Legislation lets anyone 16 and over make the switch of their legal gender on the basis of a simple statement

World

Spain’s LGBTQ community tense ahead of snap vote

Legislation lets anyone 16 and over make the switch of their legal gender on the basis of a simple statement - Copyright AFP MIGUEL...

19 hours ago

Tech & Science

ChatGPT dragged to US court over AI copyright

US comedian Sarah Silverman and two other authors have sued Open AI over copyright infringement.

4 hours ago

Tech & Science

SpaceX’s Starlink Satellites Are Leaking Radiation, Scientists Confirm

Starlink satellites swarming Earth's orbital skies are polluting wavelength bands that are supposed to be protected for radio astronomy.

4 hours ago
Mountaineer Shehroze Kashif aims to become the youngest person to climb every peak above 8,000 metres (26,247 feet) Mountaineer Shehroze Kashif aims to become the youngest person to climb every peak above 8,000 metres (26,247 feet)

World

Pakistani mountaineer races rivals, hunts funds to chase summit record

Mountaineer Shehroze Kashif aims to become the youngest person to climb every peak above 8,000 metres (26,247 feet) - Copyright JIJI Press/AFP HandoutDeva LEEPakistani...

18 hours ago