Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Life

Florida gets ready for Fred as the southern coast of Haiti deals with torrential rains

Published

GOES East image of Tropical Depression Grace as it approaches Haiti on Aug. 16th, 2021, at 11:07 a.m. EDT.
GOES East image of Tropical Depression Grace as it approaches Haiti on Aug. 16th, 2021, at 11:07 a.m. EDT.

Tropical Depression Grace drenched earthquake-damaged Haiti on Monday, threatening to dump up to 15 inches (38 centimeters) of rain on the southern peninsula. At the same time, a reinvigorated Tropical Storm Fred is closing in on the northwest coast of Florida.

As of the 8:00 a.m. advisory from the NHC, Grace was about 125 miles (200 kilometers) southeast of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, and moving west at 15 mph (24 kph). Top winds are expected to remain around 35 mph (55 kph) until it approaches Jamaica on Tuesday.

With up to 10 inches (25 centimeters) of steady rainfall and more in isolated areas, flash floods and mudslides were possible in Haiti and the Dominican Republic.

Tropical Storm Fred has continued to strengthen as it heads toward landfall along the Florida Panhandle Monday evening.

730 AM CDT: Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft indicate that Tropical Storm Fred is intensifying, and now has maximum sustained winds near 60 mph.

As of the 8:00 a.m. advisory from the NHC, Fred was about 90 miles south-southwest of Apalachicola, Florida, on Monday morning, moving toward the north at 9 mph (15 kph) with maximum sustained winds of up to 60 mph based on aircraft investigating the system.

The warm waters of the Gulf are likely to allow Fred to gain even more wind intensity as it travels northward. Water temperatures over the eastern Gulf of Mexico are in the upper 80s, which will favor the strengthening.

Fred’s main threats are rainfall — anywhere from 4 to 8 inches (10 to 20 centimeters) for Florida’s Big Bend and Panhandle — and storm surge.

High water between 3 to 5 feet (1 to 1.5 meters) could enter the area between Indian Pass and the Steinhatchee River, depending on the tide at the time of Fred’s arrival.

 Tropical Depression Eight has formed and is forecast to become Tropical Storm Henri while taking a circular path around the islands of Bermuda this week. With maximum sustained winds of 35 mph, it is moving to the south at 9 mph this morning.

In this article:Heavy rains, landfall, Monday morning advisory, Tropical depression Grace, Tropicalstorm Fred
Written By

Karen Graham is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for environmental news. Karen's view of what is happening in our world is colored by her love of history and how the past influences events taking place today. Her belief in man's part in the care of the planet and our environment has led her to focus on the need for action in dealing with climate change. It was said by Geoffrey C. Ward, "Journalism is merely history's first draft." Everyone who writes about what is happening today is indeed, writing a small part of our history.

You may also like:

How did the Taliban take over Afghanistan so quickly? How did the Taliban take over Afghanistan so quickly?

World

Op-Ed: The Taliban didn’t take over Afghanistan — It was handed to them by the Afghans

How was it that the Taliban's 80,000 poorly-equipped fighters were able to take on the better equipped 300,699 Afghan forces?

12 hours ago

World

Op-Ed: Taliban ‘conquers’ a vacuum as US defeats itself, yet again

The opportunity to finally beat this standardized form of traditional guerrilla warfare was well and truly blown. That’s the real defeat.

12 mins ago
The rise and fall of Afghan President Ashraf Ghani The rise and fall of Afghan President Ashraf Ghani

World

The rise and fall of Afghan President Ashraf Ghani

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani prided himself on being one of the foremost global experts on failed states, only to watch his administration collapse.

16 hours ago
The Pentagon mistakes behind the rout of the Afghan army The Pentagon mistakes behind the rout of the Afghan army

World

The Pentagon mistakes behind the rout of the Afghan army

A wall mural painted on the wall of US embassy in Kabul on July 30, 2021 - Copyright AFP SAJJAD HUSSAINSylvie LANTEAUMEThe collapse of...

18 hours ago