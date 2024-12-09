Flockx and ArtPrize transform event engagement through community AI and seamless digital experiences

Photo courtesy of Flockx

Every year, Grand Rapids, Michigan, transforms into a vast, open-air gallery as ArtPrize brings together artists from around the globe. This celebrated two-week event invites hundreds of thousands of visitors to experience art installations scattered across the city. Beyond simply showcasing art, ArtPrize fosters interaction by enabling visitors to vote for their favorites and connect with fellow art enthusiasts, truly making it a communal celebration.

In 2024, ArtPrize elevated its interactive experience by partnering with Flockx, a location-based social platform dedicated to building community connections through real-time engagement. This collaboration introduced AI-powered tools to simplify navigation, offer personalized recommendations, and streamline the voting process, ensuring a more accessible and immersive event for all attendees.

Addressing challenges with AI-powered solutions

Because of its size, ArtPrize has long faced challenges with venue navigation, dispersed exhibitions, and a cumbersome voting system. In 2024, Flockx addressed these issues with its AI-powered platform, providing real-time navigation, personalized event guides, and geolocation-based voting.

The platform’s Community AI feature acted as a virtual assistant, helping users explore the event based on their interests. It offered personalized venue recommendations, answered questions about artists or exhibits, and curated individualized experiences. Attendees praised the AI guide, with one visitor noting, “The AI helped me discover exhibits I might have missed. It made the experience much more personal and enjoyable.”

Photo courtesy of Flockx

Flockx’s geolocation-based voting system revolutionized community participation. Instead of memorizing artwork details and locations, attendees could cast votes instantly as they explored, leading to an 83% increase in total votes and 43% greater participation from previous years while ensuring every artist received at least one vote for the first time in the event’s history.

Strengthening local connections

Flockx’s impact extended beyond art appreciation to also supporting the Grand Rapids economy. By recommending nearby restaurants, shops, and activities aligned with user preferences, the platform encouraged attendees to explore local businesses, driving traffic to establishments even during off-peak hours. This integration underscored ArtPrize’s role in fostering a vibrant community and economic engagement.

Insights for future growth

While the partnership between Flockx and ArtPrize was a resounding success, it also highlighted areas for improvement. Many users focused primarily on navigation and voting, overlooking some of the other features the platform offers. “This insight will guide our future developments. We have plans to introduce group chats and private communities to foster deeper, year-round connections among attendees,” explains Devon Bleibtrey, Flockx co-founder and CEO

“We’re thrilled with what we’ve accomplished this year,” said Joshua Raizon, Executive Vice President of Flockx. “The success of this partnership inspires us to innovate further and expand our offerings for future events.”

Setting new standards for community experiences

The collaboration between Flockx and ArtPrize exemplifies how AI-driven platforms can transform traditional events into inclusive, interactive, community experiences while further propelling Flockx’s mission to foster meaningful, real-world connections that engage communities and help local ecosystems flourish. By combining seamless navigation, personalized recommendations, and real-time voting, Flockx in partnership with ArtPrize bridged the gap between art and community and set a new benchmark for event engagement.Learn more about Flockx.