Five ways to ensure digital platform security and avoid data breaches

Image: - © AFP/File JEFF KOWALSKY

Jose San Miguel, Managing Director at white label ticketing platform Nuweb Group provides businesses expert advice on ways that companies can ensure their digital platforms are secure, and therefore how to avoid data breaches in 2023.

From implementing 2-factor authentication to conducting regular security audits and penetration testing, there are measures that San Miguel thinks that businesses of all sizes, across all industries, can take to reduce these risks and ensure their digital platforms are safe and secure in 2023.

San Miguel explains: “It’s more important than ever to prioritise the security of digital systems, software and applications. Not only do robust online security systems protect personal privacy, but they also prevent financial losses, safeguard intellectual property, and help businesses comply with their legal obligations.”

He adds that: “Data breaches can also severely damage an organisation’s reputation. When customer data is compromised, the company’s ability to protect its users’ sensitive information is doubted. This loss of trust can lead to a decline in customer loyalty, a decrease in sales, and ultimately, a significant negative impact on the business’s long-term viability.”

The risk is exacerbated in companies that underinvest in cybersecurity

Looking at changes along the digital landscape, San Miguel offers: “With the rapid adoption of cloud, remote work, SaaS apps, and distributed systems, the security landscape has expanded significantly. Every new system, network, and application creates potential vulnerabilities for attackers to exploit.”

In terms of these threats, he cites: “From DDos attacks to credential stuffing, these threats highlight the need for companies to implement multi-layered security measures, conduct regular security assessments, and stay informed about the latest cybersecurity trends and best practices.”

San Miguel offers five ways businesses can ensure digital platform security and avoid data breaches in 2023. These are:

Implement 2-factor authentication (2FA)

San Miguel’s analysis is: “Implementing 2-factor authentication provides your platform with an additional layer of security beyond just a username and password combination. By requiring multiple factors of authentication, for example biometric data, the likelihood of unauthorised access significantly reduces. This means that even if the initial security factor is bypassed, the attacker would still have other authentication factors to deal with.”

Regularly update and patch systems

San Miguel says: “You should strive to stay up-to-date with the latest security patches and updates relevant to your platform’s operating systems, software, and applications, because many of these updates tend to identify and address vulnerabilities that can be exploited by attackers. The updates and patches can also fix software bugs and improve system stability. By regularly updating, organisations can ensure that their systems are running efficiently and therefore providing a better user experience.”

Conduct regular security audits and penetration testing

In terms of assessments, San Miguel offers: “You should perform regular security audits and penetration testing to help identify vulnerabilities and weaknesses in your systems, applications, and network infrastructure. This process involves actively testing your system’s security measures to discover potential weaknesses before they’re exploited. Any vulnerabilities that are identified should then be addressed promptly.”

Encrypt sensitive data

Looking after data involves: “By implementing robust encryption mechanisms to protect sensitive data, you can make it harder for perpetrators to access your organisation’s information. Encryption ensures that sensitive data remains confidential and accessible only to authorised parties. It transforms the data into an unreadable format that can only be decrypted with the right decryption key. This helps protect against unauthorised access, whether it’s due to data breaches, insider threats, or physical theft.”

Employee education and awareness

To avoid insider issues, San Miguel states: “Businesses should train employees on best practices for data security and raise awareness about potential threats such as phishing attacks. Try to encourage strong password practices, help your staff be able to recognise suspicious emails or links, and emphasise the importance of safeguarding sensitive information.”