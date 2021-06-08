First Nations reach an agreement to defer old-growth logging at Fairy Creek

Gowlland Tod Provincial Park, Vancouver Island, Canada, in 2018. Image - Michal Klajban CC SA 4.0

On Saturday, the Huu-ay-aht, Ditidaht, and Pacheedaht First Nations formally gave notice to the B.C. government they were deferring old-growth logging for two years in the Fairy Creek and Central Walbran areas of Vancouver Island while the Nations prepare formal forestry plans.

“For more than 150 years they have watched as others decided what was best for their lands, water, and people,” said the Huu-ay-aht First Nation in a statement Monday, according to CTV News Canada. “This declaration brings this practice to an immediate end.”

The declaration also states that the Nations are the last to benefit from what is taken out of the territory and the last to be asked what must be put back.

“Our three Nations look forward to building a future based on respectful nation-to-nation relationships with other governments that are informed by Indigenous history, Indigenous knowledge, Indigenous rights, and Indigenous priorities,” Chief Councillor of the Pacheedaht First Nation Jeff Jones said, reports Global News.

“We ask that all peoples both Indigenous and non-Indigenous learn and move forward together and that by working together we can realize a future that is fair, just, and equitable.”

British Columbia Premier John Horgan acknowledged he had received the deferral notice on Monday, however, it appears the government has not decided whether it will accept the deferral or not.

“We understand the request must be addressed expeditiously, and we will ensure a prompt response,” said Horgan in a statement Monday afternoon.

“Our government is committed to reconciliation. True reconciliation means meaningful partnerships,” Horgan added. “I know the three nations are ready to enter into these discussions in a spirit of good faith, and with a goal of achieving a mutually satisfactory resolution. Our government is as well.”

A months-long blockade that began last August against private logging company Teal Jones in the Fairy Creek watershed on western Vancouver Island resulted in the B.C. Supreme Court granting an injunction to Teal-Jones to have the blockades removed in April.

In a statement, Teal-Jones, the company set to log Fairy Creek, said they will abide by the declaration and look forward to engaging with the nations as they develop forestry plans.







