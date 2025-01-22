First fast radio burst traced to old, dead, elliptical galaxy

Orbits of the G objects at the center of our galaxy, with the supermassive black hole indicated with a white cross. Stars, gas and dust are in the background. Credit - Anna Ciurlo, Tuan Do/UCLA Galactic Center Group

Astronomers previously thought all fast radio bursts (FRBs) were generated by magnetars formed through the explosions of very young, massive stars. However, a new FRB (dubbed FRB 20240209A), picked up by Northwestern University researchers, is pinpointed to the outskirts of 11.3-billion-year-old galaxy without young, active stars.

The signal has been linked to the outskirts of an ancient, dead, elliptical galaxy. This presents an unprecedented home for a phenomenon previously associated with much younger galaxies.

A fast radio burst is a transient radio pulse of a length ranging from a fraction of a millisecond to 3 seconds, caused by some high-energy astrophysical process. This process is not yet fully understood. FRBs appear to involve a compact object, such as a black hole or neutron star.

This discovery shatters assumptions that FRBs solely emanate from regions of active star formation. The new observational evidence, instead, hints that the origins of these mysterious cosmic events might be more diverse than previously thought. Before this discovery, astronomers had traced only one other FRB to the outer fringes of a galaxy.

This event marks the first repeating FRB localized by a Canadian Hydrogen Intensity Mapping Experiment (CHIME) outrigger telescope. From such research, a picture is emerging that shows maybe not all FRBs come from young stars as many scientists think.

To learn more about the unusual host galaxy, the scientists also used high-performance computers to run simulations. They found that the galaxy is extremely luminous and incredibly massive — 100 billion times the mass of our sun.

After the researchers pinpointed the FRB’s position, they hurried to use telescopes at the W.M. Keck and Gemini observatories to explore the event’s surrounding environment. In a specialized room on the Evanston campus, Northwestern University astronomers have remote access to Keck, which enables them to quickly observe phenomena of high interest.

As explained by lead researcher Tarraneh Eftekhari: “The prevailing theory is that FRBs come from magnetars formed through core-collapse supernovae…That doesn’t appear to be the case here. While young, massive stars end their lives as core-collapse supernovae, we don’t see any evidence of young stars in this galaxy. Thanks to this new discovery, a picture is emerging that shows not all FRBs come from young stars. Maybe there is a subpopulation of FRBs that are associated with older systems.”

The research discusses the likelihood that the new FRB originated within a dense globular cluster. Such clusters are promising sites for magnetars possibly formed through other mechanisms and associated with older stars, including through the merger of two neutron stars or from a white dwarf collapsing under its own gravity.

The research appears in the journal Astrophysical Journal Letters, in two papers: “A repeating fast radio burst source in the outskirts of a quiescent galaxy” and “The massive and quiescent elliptical host galaxy of the repeating fast radio burst FRB 20240209A”.