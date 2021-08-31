First autonomous cargo ship faces 236-mile test in February

With an aging workforce, Japan is hoping to have autonomous cargo ships make up half of its vessels by 2040. Source - Tvabutzku1234, Public Domain

Within the next twenty years, nearly half of all domestic ships plying Japan’s coastal waters might be piloting themselves. This is the ambitious aim of the Nippon Foundation, a public interest organization backing the nation’s development of ocean-traversing autonomous ships.

With the backing of the foundation, a group that includes Japan’s largest shipping company, Nippon Yusen KK, plans to have a container ship pilot itself from Tokyo Bay to Ise, a coastal city in central Mie Prefecture, in February next year.

The Los Angeles Times is reporting that Nippon Yusen claims the 236-mile (380 kilometers) voyage will be the world’s first test of an autonomous ship in an area with heavy marine traffic.

The global market for autonomous shipping could grow to be worth $166 billion by 2030. “When it comes to the automation of ships, our mission is to have Japan lead the rest of the world,” Satoru Kuwahara, a general manager at Nippon Yusen subsidiary Japan Marine Science Inc., said in an interview last week.

Kuwahara, a captain himself, pointed out that there is a real need for autonomous ships in Japan because the country’s workforce is shrinking and aging.

The Taipei Times is reporting that in the nation’s domestic tanker industry, for example, about 40 percent of crews are 55 years or older, according to a recent survey.

The positive effects of autonomous ships on Japan’s economy

The Nippon Foundation is very enthusiastic about discussing the use of artificial intelligence, which they say should improve efficiencies, in turn having a positive effect of about $9 billion for Japan’s economy in 2040.

There are also many other benefits, the topmost being the vessel’s energy efficiency and environmental impact. There is also the reduction in onboard crew member costs in the form of salaries, insurances, and onboard provisions, which often run $150,000 annually.

Studies on shipping industry safety show that about 70 percent of maritime accidents are caused by human error. “With the issue of Japan’s shrinking workforce in mind, there’s a growing need for these technologies to uphold safety,” Kuwahara said.