Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Tech & Science

Federal judge sinks Trump administration’s clean water rule as being ‘too flawed’

Published

It is part of thr EPA's mission to protect the Waters of the United States (WOTUS). Source - EPA
It is part of thr EPA's mission to protect the Waters of the United States (WOTUS). Source - EPA

Arizona U.S. District Court Judge Rosemary Marquez on Monday vacated the Trump administration’s scaled-back clean water rule that had limited the number of waterways that could be federally regulated.

The order brings a swift end to the Navigable Waters Protection Rule (NWPR), even though the Biden administration had begun the process of reworking the regulation, reports E&E Green Wire.

The EPA and Army Corps of Engineers has earlier been successful in getting courts in other parts of the country to allow the Biden administration to come up with a new definition of waters of the U.S., or WOTUS, without immediately scrapping the Trump rule.

CTV News Canada is reporting that Judge Marquez said that leaving the Navigable Waters rule in place while the Biden administration worked on their own rulemaking could lead to “serious environmental harm” and that the Trump rulemaking process was filled with “errors.”

Specifically, Judge Marquez said the Trump rule, which gutted the Obama administration’s 2015 Clean Water Rule, was too flawed to keep in place.

“The seriousness of the Agencies’ errors in enacting the NWPR, the likelihood that the Agencies will alter the NWPR’s definition of ‘waters of the United States,’ and the possibility of serious environmental harm if the NWPR remains in place upon remand, all weigh in favor of remand with vacatur,” wrote Márquez, an Obama appointee.

The remand and vacatur of the Trump water rule is a victory for the six federally recognized Native American tribes who had sued the EPA and Army Corps for passing a rule that failed to protect their waterways, reports Reuters.

“The court recognized that the serious legal and scientific errors of the Dirty Water Rule were causing irreparable damage to our nation’s waters and would continue to do so unless that Rule was vacated,” said Janette Brimmer, attorney for Earthjustice, which represented the tribes.

In this article:clean water act, End to Trump water rule, native american tribes, NWPR, too flawed
Written By

Karen Graham is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for environmental news. Karen's view of what is happening in our world is colored by her love of history and how the past influences events taking place today. Her belief in man's part in the care of the planet and our environment has led her to focus on the need for action in dealing with climate change. It was said by Geoffrey C. Ward, "Journalism is merely history's first draft." Everyone who writes about what is happening today is indeed, writing a small part of our history.

You may also like:

Taliban parade in Kabul airport after US leave Taliban parade in Kabul airport after US leave

World

Taliban parade in Kabul airport after US leave

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid (C, with shawl) led a group of officials onto the runway of Kabul airport after the US withdrawal - Copyright...

13 hours ago
Taliban celebrate victory where last US troops departed Taliban celebrate victory where last US troops departed

World

Taliban celebrate victory where last US troops departed

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid (holding shawl) -- tipped to be the minister of information in the new government -- was all smiles as he...

10 hours ago

World

Security, logistics, repair: what next for Kabul's airport?

The symbolism of the airport was underlined Tuesday when the Taliban's top spokesman stood on its runway and declared victory over the United States.

9 hours ago

World

The ignoble end to America's longest war

America's longest war ended ignobly, in the dead of night in Afghanistan.

18 hours ago