Fear injections? A wearable soft robot can ease your aversion to needles

Scientists have demonstrated that pain experienced by patients during medical treatments can be reduced by holding and experiencing the motions of a soft furry robot. By analysing measures of pain, fear, and biomarker collection, the science group from the University of Tsukuba (Japan) are of the view that the robot can alleviate pain and improve patient experience.

The researchers developed a hand-held soft robot that can improve the experience of patients while undergoing potentially unpleasant medical procedures, such as injections.

Public health officials have long recognized that some people are afraid of needles. Thus was one reason that contributed to reduced vaccination rates during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

While the problems of patient anxiety and pain during medical procedures have been well studied, there remains a need to test and implement solutions to help patients.

To address this the University of Tsukuba have developed a wearable soft robot for patients to use during treatments, in an attempt to ease their pain. This was demonstrated experimentally.

On being subjected to a moderate heat stimulus, the study participants who wore the robot experienced less pain than in the tests in which they did not wear the robot. This suggests that the use of wearable soft robots reduces fear as well as alleviating the perception of pain during medical treatments.

The soft, fur-covered robot has been dubbed ‘Reliebo’ and it is intended to be attached to the participant’s hand. The robot contains airbags that inflate in response to hand movements. The researchers tested the airbags under various conditions based on the clenching of the participant’s hand, while applying the painful thermal stimulus to the other arm that was not being used to hold the robot.

To assess whether the robot works, the scientists measured the levels of oxytocin and cortisol (both biomarkers for stress) from the patients’ saliva samples. Each subject was also asked to record their subjective pain ratings using an assessment scale (a pain research protocol using thermal stimulation, which is well-established in the pain research field).

The overall assessment was that the robot helped relieve the experience for patients based on feelings of well-being activated by the robot.

Future versions of the robot could be developed to use a controlled gaze or augmented reality technologies to help build a connection with the patient or distract them from pain perception in various situations.

The study appears in the journal Scientific Reports, titled “A wearable soft robot that can alleviate the pain and fear of the wearer”.