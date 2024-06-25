Eye-opening reasons why a plastic surgeon needs an Instagram tech company

Photo by Anna Shvets on Pexels

In life, when you want the best results, you go to an experienced expert. Plastic surgeons certainly understand this near-universal truth. Instagram marketing is no exception to the rule. For plastic surgeons looking to get the most value out of their online presence and attract new patients, Instagram, with its highly visual platform, is a powerful tool. To get the most leads and conversions out of the social media platform, you need an expert running the show. Leveraging Instagram requires expertise and dedication. Gal Erlichman, the founder of Tixta and an Instagram marketing expert, explains why hiring a cutting-edge Instagram tech company can change the game for plastic surgeons.

1. Access to Expertise

Hiring an Instagram tech agency gives you access to a team that is devoted to understanding how to maximize the platform. These professionals spend their days creating content, analyzing platform changes, and testing different approaches to find what works best. This is impossible to replicate with an amateur or half-hearted approach.

Instagram tech companies have access to cutting-edge tools and resources that most people outside the industry aren’t aware of or don’t have the time or inspiration to learn to use. These include scheduling and content creation software and advanced analytics tools that monitor audience behavior and engagement patterns. Using advanced tools, agencies can provide deeper insights into your audience’s preferences and optimize your content accordingly.

3. Time Management

Creating, posting, and analyzing Instagram content can be incredibly time-consuming. By outsourcing these tasks to a professional agency, you can focus on other essential aspects of your practice while ensuring your Instagram presence remains active and engaging. An agency allows you to dedicate more time to your patients and practice while they handle your social media needs.

4. Cost-Effectiveness

It may be a shock, but hiring an Instagram tech company that understands the game can save an office money. Agencies bring in leads that convert, raising revenue. This is done in a way that doesn’t take up a huge amount of time that less effective DIY efforts would demand. Investing in an agency can provide a higher return on investment by delivering quality content and effective campaigns.

5. Goal Achievement

Instagram tech companies understand how to help you achieve specific goals, whether increasing followers, boosting engagement, driving website traffic, or generating leads. They tailor campaigns to meet your unique objectives and track progress to ensure success. A well-crafted Instagram strategy can lead to measurable improvements in your practice’s online visibility and patient inquiries.

6. Data-Driven Insights

Agencies provide valuable data on your Instagram performance, including insights into your followers’ interests and behaviors. This data can inform your future marketing strategies, helping you make more informed decisions and avoid costly mistakes. Data-driven decisions are vital in refining your approach and maximizing your results.



7. Fresh Perspective

Bringing in an outside perspective can offer new insights and ideas you might not have considered. An agency can identify areas for improvement and suggest innovative strategies to enhance your Instagram presence. A fresh set of eyes can reveal opportunities for growth and progress that you might have missed.

8. Ongoing Support

A reputable Instagram tech company provides ongoing support, helping you navigate new features and understand metrics. They act as a trusted partner, ensuring your social media efforts are continuously optimized. Long-term support from an agency ensures your Instagram strategy evolves with the platform.

9. Peace of Mind

Being able to relax and focus on needs outside of social media marketing is a blessing. Why not devote mental energy to where it can be best utilized? Most plastic surgeons aren’t marketing experts — and that’s good. They are striving to become or remain masters of their own craft.

Conclusion

In the competitive field of plastic surgery, hiring an Instagram tech company like Tixta, led by Instagram marketing expert Gal Erlichman, can mark a breakthrough change for the better. Contact Tixta today to discover how their tailored social media marketing services can help your practice thrive.