Exploring the three S’s of data centre cooling: Sustainability, scalability, and serviceability

Data centre cooling technology seeks to maintain environmental conditions suitable for information technology equipment (ITE) operation in the most efficient way possible. If this can be achieved in a way that is sustainable this minimises the impact from data centre cooling technology on the environment. Cost is an additional factor of importance, especially given that cooling systems typically account for 40 percent of a data centre’s total energy consumption.

Dr. Kelley Mullick of Iceotope Technologies has been exploring Precision Liquid Cooling (PLC), described as the newest class of liquid cooling technology poised to redefine data center operations. Precision liquid cooling targets the heat at the source rather than at the room or row level creating, a more efficient, higher-capacity solution.

This technology has a significantly higher heat transfer coefficient and heat capacity. “Heat transfer coefficient refers to the efficiency with which heat moves from one object to its surroundings based on temperature differences. Higher coefficients and heat capacities are more effective in transferring the thermal heat flux from an object to its surroundings”, explains Mullick.

The current use of data and data processing creates challenges for data centers, according to Mullick: “Traditionally, data centers stood as repositories. However, the advent of High-Performance Computing (HPC) and AI-powered systems have propelled data toward the edge, to facilitate instantaneous interactions and data processing closer to end users, thereby placing renewed demands on our data centers.”

Traditional approaches are also being challenged, which Mullick observes: “Air cooling, previously the stalwart of temperature management, now faces challenges, especially when navigating high-density computing landscapes.”

The advantages of this technology, Dr. Mullick has told Digital Journal, can be broken down into:

Sustainability

PLC marks a shift towards greener heat management. With a 100 percent reduction in water usage and minimized energy consumption, this technology is a commitment to a more sustainable future.

According to Mullick: “This surge in digital communication and data storage has inherently increased the energy demands of these centers. While air-cooled systems were efficient during earlier phases of technological development, the present era, marked by intensive computational applications such as AI and IoT, places a heavy thermal load on data center systems. As a result, the continuous operation of fans, essential for maintaining these systems, significantly drives up energy consumption and, consequently, operational costs.”

Serviceability

PLC merges advanced cooling methods with user-friendly maintenance protocols, a necessity for today’s dynamic technology landscape.

According to Mullick: “While traditional liquid cooling solutions offer effective temperature management, they often bring along a suite of maintenance challenges that hinder their practical application.”

Scalability

PLC accommodates growth while maintaining efficiency across diverse data center operations.