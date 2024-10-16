Exclusive: Calgary’s top 10 startups revealed ahead of Innovation Week 2024

Image generated by OpenAI's DALL-E via ChatGPT

Calgary’s rise as a tech hub is not just a local phenomenon — it’s part of a broader trend driving Western Canada’s tech growth.

With a population boom that saw the city gain more than 95,000 new residents in 2023​, and a tech sector contributing $8.1 billion to the local economy between 2021 and 2023​, the region has become a magnet for talent and investment.

In the first half of 2024, Calgary ranked third in Canada for venture capital investments, surpassing Vancouver for the first time, with $346 million in venture capital through 33 deals in the first half of 2024. Calgary also boasts a significant portion of Alberta’s total venture capital, accounting for more than 80% of the province’s deals and 90% of the total capital invested​.

The CBRE reports that Calgary’s tech job market has grown by 78.1% over the last five years, one of the highest rates in North America. This outpaces other Canadian cities, so for those not following this market closely, it’s clear that Calgary is a market to watch in Canada’s overall tech landscape.

All tech roads lead to Innovation Week this November

As part of Innovation Week YYC which takes place Nov 13-21, 2024, the much-anticipated Top 10 Startup announcement showcases Calgary’s most promising young companies. Selected from a competitive pool of nominations, these startups represent some of the best new and growing companies in the city’s booming tech ecosystem.

Digital Journal got an exclusive preview of Calgary’s Top 10 Startups set to be revealed tomorrow by Platform Calgary.

These emerging companies are positioned for growth in Alberta, but we’re also looking at their potential impact on national and international markets.

Here’s a look at the top 10 startups before they officially showcase themselves during one of the city’s most anticipated events of the year.

1. BigGeo — Geospatial intelligence for global industries

BigGeo provides a comprehensive geospatial intelligence platform designed to process vast amounts of location-based data in real time. This solution is applicable across industries like urban planning, environmental monitoring, and energy. By transforming data into actionable insights, BigGeo helps organizations make informed decisions quickly and efficiently.

Why we think it’s needed now: Companies are increasingly leveraging geospatial data to inform their strategies, from infrastructure planning to resource management. With climate change and rapid urbanization driving demand for real-time environmental data, platforms like BigGeo are important. The company’s ability to process large datasets quickly makes it a valuable tool for organizations aiming to navigate complex challenges in smart city development and environmental sustainability.

2. Binoloop – AI-powered procurement for complex sectors

Binoloop uses AI to automate the procurement process, analyzing RFP and RFI documents, ensuring compliance, and helping organizations make more efficient purchasing decisions. The platform saves companies time and reduces the risk of errors, particularly in industries with complex procurement needs, such as government and energy.

Why we think it’s needed now: With global supply chains under strain, efficient procurement processes are more important than ever. Binoloop’s AI-driven approach allows organizations to navigate these complexities with greater agility. From governments looking to streamline procurement, to global energy companies managing large-scale projects, Binoloop offers a solution that can drive real impact as it scales.

3. Job Autopilot – Automating the job search

Job Autopilot simplifies the job search by automating the customization of resumes and cover letters for each job application. The platform helps job seekers boost their chances of securing interviews by ensuring that their applications are optimized for each specific role.

Why we think it’s needed now: With remote work making jobs more accessible on a global scale, job seekers are applying for positions far beyond their local markets. The automation provided by Job Autopilot allows candidates to apply for jobs quickly and effectively, giving them a competitive edge in a global job market that’s increasingly driven by tech talent​. As more job seekers compete internationally, tools like this will be helpful in standing out.

4. moovez – Seamless moving solutions

moovez connects customers with a network of local movers for everything from small deliveries to large-scale relocations. The platform offers a user-friendly interface, making it easy for businesses and individuals to find reliable moving services with just a few clicks.

Why we think it’s needed now: moovez provides a tech-driven solution to a traditionally cumbersome process, offering a scalable platform that can be expanded into new regions and markets. Whether moving within cities or across borders, we’ll be watching to see how moovez can disrupt the logistics industry on a larger scale.

5. ResVR – Virtual reality for real estate

ResVR leverages virtual reality to allow homebuyers to explore and customize their future homes before they’re built. By offering an interactive and immersive experience, ResVR is changing how people engage with real estate.

Why we think it’s needed now: As real estate markets across the world become increasingly competitive, buyers are demanding more control and transparency in the purchasing process. ResVR’s virtual reality platform enables homebuyers to make more informed decisions, offering a powerful solution for global developers looking to engage buyers earlier in the sales cycle. The rise of virtual tours during the pandemic has only accelerated demand for this technology, positioning ResVR to scale internationally.

6. Scholarships Cafe – AI-powered scholarship matching

Scholarships Cafe uses AI to match students with relevant scholarships and helps optimize their applications. This platform simplifies the process of finding and applying for financial aid, increasing students’ chances of securing scholarships.

Why we think it’s needed now: Rising tuition and limited awareness of financial aid opportunities are major barriers for students pursuing higher education. Scholarships Cafe’s AI-powered platform streamlines the scholarship search and application process, helping students access the funding they need more effectively. This is especially critical as more students enter competitive tech and STEM fields, where financial barriers often hinder access to quality education. We’re also a fan of making scholarships more accessible in order to support greater diversity and inclusion in the tech workforce.

7. SitePhotos Canada – Drone-powered construction management

SitePhotos Canada integrates drone imagery with CAD designs to provide real-time views of construction sites. This enables project managers to stay on track and avoid costly delays, improving the efficiency of large-scale construction projects.

Why we think it’s needed now: The construction industry is under immense pressure to boost productivity, minimize delays, and stay on budget. SitePhotos Canada’s integration of drone imagery with CAD designs provides project managers with real-time insights, enabling them to respond quickly to changing site conditions and avoid costly setbacks. As large-scale construction projects become increasingly complex and global demand for infrastructure grows, having access to precise, real-time data will be a prerequisite to compete with speed and accuracy.

8. Tech Jutsu – Advanced caller authentication

Tech Jutsu offers advanced caller authentication to help prevent impersonation attacks, particularly those targeting customer support and IT help desks. The platform adds an extra layer of security, reducing the risk of fraud.

Why we think it’s needed now: As businesses become more reliant on digital operations, the rise of sophisticated social engineering attacks is putting critical systems at risk. Tech Jutsu’s advanced caller authentication addresses this growing vulnerability by providing an additional layer of security, helping prevent impersonation and fraud. Given the increasing frequency of attacks targeting customer support and IT help desks, this solution is vital for businesses of all sizes. Every business that underpins itself with a digital infrastructure will need a scalable, industry-agnostic tool that enhances security and reduces the risk of costly breaches.

9. The Reporting Hub – Secure data distribution

The Reporting Hub is a no-code platform that simplifies the distribution of Business Intelligence (BI) insights and allows organizations to collect, visualize, and analyze large volumes of data, transforming it into actionable insights. The Reporting Hub ensures these insights are securely shared across teams, helping companies streamline their decision-making processes by making data readily accessible.

Why we think it’s needed now: As organizations become more reliant on data, the secure, scalable distribution of insights is a no brainer. The Reporting Hub allows companies—especially those with distributed teams or remote workforces—to access real-time, actionable data across geographies. This platform eliminates the technical barriers associated with sharing BI content, enabling teams to collaborate and act on data efficiently. As data-driven decision-making continues to power business strategy, tools like this are key for ensuring seamless access and security across departments and locations.

10. TraceRent – AI for rent prediction

TraceRent uses advanced AI to predict and adjust rent prices in real time for multifamily properties. By analyzing current market conditions, the platform provides property managers with dynamic rent recommendations that help set fair and competitive prices while maximizing revenue. This ensures that rents reflect true market value, preventing sudden hikes and allowing for greater stability.

Why we think it’s needed now: In a constantly evolving real estate market, both property managers and tenants need stability. Property managers require tools that allow them to adapt quickly to fluctuating demand and shifting economic conditions, while tenants benefit from pricing that accurately reflects the current market. TraceRent’s AI-driven platform offers a scalable solution that ensures property managers can remain competitive and responsive, setting rent prices that are fair and reflective of real-time market trends. As the demand for multifamily housing rises, the ability to maintain flexible, data-driven pricing helps landlords stay profitable and provides tenants with more transparency and predictability in their rental costs.

Meet the top 10 at Launch Party

Over the past decade, Innovation Week YYC has grown into a major event, with Launch Party—its signature event—spotlighting more than 130 companies since 2010. Notable alumni include success stories like Goodlawyer, SkipTheDishes, and Virtual Gurus, many of whom have expanded nationally and internationally.

Each year, the Top 10 are nominated by members of Calgary’s innovation community and chosen by a panel of former Launch Party founders. Companies selected will pitch their ideas during Innovation Week YYC, competing for three major prizes.

The judging panel for this year’s event includes Joella Almeida, CEO and co-founder of MedEssist, Haley Jabusch, Director at the Calgary Innovation Coalition and Partnerships Manager at the Energy Transition Centre, and Matt Elliott, Co-founder of Communal.

Launch Party 2024 will be hosted at the Big Four Roadhouse on November 21, 2024, offering attendees an exciting look into the future of Calgary’s innovation scene. Tickets are available online, and this year’s event promises to showcase the next generation of Calgary’s tech leaders.

Digital Journal is the official media partner of Innovation Week YYC, so be sure to join us at Launch Party where we’ll be doing live interviews with Calgary innovators and our photographers will be offering free headshots to people who want to update their company website or LinkedIn photo.

